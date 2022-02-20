New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham yesterday said that fast bowler Matt Henry’s stellar performance in the opening Test against South Africa has created a selection dilemma ahead of the second match next week.
Playing his first Test in eight months only because Trent Boult is away on paternity leave, Henry claimed 7-23 in the first innings to set up New Zealand’s victory by an innings and 276 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The right-arm pacer finished with nine wickets to go with an unbeaten 58 at No. 11 that fetched him the man-of-the-match award.
Photo: AFP
Boult is set to return for the final Test and has been a key cog in New Zealand’s preferred four-man pace attack, which also includes Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner.
“It’s a great problem to have I think in terms of guys who are pushing their case for selection and guys stepping up when they take their opportunity,” Latham said. “We’ll have to assess that over the coming days, but they’re certainly good discussions to be having.”
Latham has seen Canterbury teammate Henry produce similar displays in domestic cricket and was not surprised with the 30-year-old quick’s latest heroics.
“We certainly know what a valuable member he is of this side and I guess for him to turn up and probably know he’s going to be playing, to bowl the way he did” was outstanding.
New Zealand missed regular skipper Kane Williamson through injury and are without batsman and former captain Ross Taylor, who quit Test cricket after the Bangladesh series.
They still wrapped up victory in seven sessions in what was their first Test in 14 years without at least one of Williamson, Taylor or Boult.
“It’s great for the side. It’s been documented that it’s a long time ago since we hadn’t seen any of those three names,” Latham said of the squad’s strength in depth. They were “such a vital part of the side and it’s testament to the depth that we’re creating in New Zealand cricket that guys who haven’t played a lot can step up and come and perform straight away.”
The hosts claimed the last seven South Africa wickets in an extended morning session on day 3 yesterday, with Tim Southee (5-35) the wrecker-in-chief.
Dean Elgar’s side folded for 111, marginally better than the 95 they scored in the first innings.
Temba Bavuma’s 41 was the top score by a South Africa batter.
In contrast, Henry Nicholls smashed 105 and Tom Blundell narrowly missed a hundred the only time New Zealand batted, scoring 482.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
Politics yesterday entered the Olympics when an official for the Beijing Winter Games spoke about Taiwan and Xinjiang, the first such statements by the host since the competition started. International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams was asked a question at the daily news conference about Taiwan’s presence at the closing ceremony on Sunday. Following his comments, Beijing Games spokesperson Yan Jiarong said: “There is only one China.” Her statement reiterates China’s stance toward democratically governed Taiwan. Later, Yan again insisted on making a statement about Xinjiang when a reporter directed a question to the IOC about material from China’s Xinjiang region being used
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took