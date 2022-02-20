Thumping creates selection bind

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham yesterday said that fast bowler Matt Henry’s stellar performance in the opening Test against South Africa has created a selection dilemma ahead of the second match next week.

Playing his first Test in eight months only because Trent Boult is away on paternity leave, Henry claimed 7-23 in the first innings to set up New Zealand’s victory by an innings and 276 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The right-arm pacer finished with nine wickets to go with an unbeaten 58 at No. 11 that fetched him the man-of-the-match award.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry poses with the man-of-the-match award after their win in the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch yesterday. Photo: AFP

Boult is set to return for the final Test and has been a key cog in New Zealand’s preferred four-man pace attack, which also includes Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner.

“It’s a great problem to have I think in terms of guys who are pushing their case for selection and guys stepping up when they take their opportunity,” Latham said. “We’ll have to assess that over the coming days, but they’re certainly good discussions to be having.”

Latham has seen Canterbury teammate Henry produce similar displays in domestic cricket and was not surprised with the 30-year-old quick’s latest heroics.

“We certainly know what a valuable member he is of this side and I guess for him to turn up and probably know he’s going to be playing, to bowl the way he did” was outstanding.

New Zealand missed regular skipper Kane Williamson through injury and are without batsman and former captain Ross Taylor, who quit Test cricket after the Bangladesh series.

They still wrapped up victory in seven sessions in what was their first Test in 14 years without at least one of Williamson, Taylor or Boult.

“It’s great for the side. It’s been documented that it’s a long time ago since we hadn’t seen any of those three names,” Latham said of the squad’s strength in depth. They were “such a vital part of the side and it’s testament to the depth that we’re creating in New Zealand cricket that guys who haven’t played a lot can step up and come and perform straight away.”

The hosts claimed the last seven South Africa wickets in an extended morning session on day 3 yesterday, with Tim Southee (5-35) the wrecker-in-chief.

Dean Elgar’s side folded for 111, marginally better than the 95 they scored in the first innings.

Temba Bavuma’s 41 was the top score by a South Africa batter.

In contrast, Henry Nicholls smashed 105 and Tom Blundell narrowly missed a hundred the only time New Zealand batted, scoring 482.