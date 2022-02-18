Cowboys pay US$2.4m to settle claims of voyeurism in cheerleaders’ locker room

The Guardian





The Dallas Cowboys paid a multimillion dollar settlement to members of their cheerleading squad after allegations that a senior team executive filmed them in the AT&T Stadium locker rooms, documents obtained by ESPN said.

In a report published on Wednesday, ESPN said that the team paid a total of US$2.4 million in the settlement, which involved four cheerleaders.

One of the women alleges that she saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ long-time senior vice president for public relations and communications, covertly filming them with his iPhone while they undressed after an event in 2015.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives autographs to fans before a practice session in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 16 last year. Photo: AP

Dalrymple used his security keycard to enter the locker room through a back door, but says he was unaware that the cheerleaders were present.

The documents showed that Dalrymple is also accused of taking an “upskirt” image of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a senior team executive who is also the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The second incident is alleged to have occurred at the 2015 NFL draft.

Dalrymple has denied the allegations against him.

“People who know me, coworkers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in a statement on Monday. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

Despite the settlement, the Cowboys said that they investigated the allegations, but found no wrongdoing.

“The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter,” said Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Cowboys. “The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR [human resource] practices, and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.”

ESPN said that Dalrymple was issued a formal written warning in October 2015, although the team has not said what the warning was for.

Dalrymple continued to work for the Cowboys for another six years, before he retired after 32 years as Jerry Jones’ chief spokesman.

His retirement came a few weeks after ESPN started interviewing people for its investigation.

The four cheerleaders involved in the settlement either declined to comment to ESPN or did not respond to interview requests.

ESPN said that the terms of the settlement included a nondisclosure agreement.

However, one former cheerleader not involved in the case said that the alleged incident was known about at the time.

“It hurt my heart because I know how much it affected the people who were involved,” the former cheerleader said. “It was a very ... shut the book, don’t talk about it, this person is going to stay in his position... They just made it go away.”

The treatment of cheerleaders has come under scrutiny several times in recent years. In 2018, the New York Times reported Washington’s NFL team required its cheerleaders to go topless during photo shoots and act as personal escorts for team sponsors.