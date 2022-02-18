The Dallas Cowboys paid a multimillion dollar settlement to members of their cheerleading squad after allegations that a senior team executive filmed them in the AT&T Stadium locker rooms, documents obtained by ESPN said.
In a report published on Wednesday, ESPN said that the team paid a total of US$2.4 million in the settlement, which involved four cheerleaders.
One of the women alleges that she saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ long-time senior vice president for public relations and communications, covertly filming them with his iPhone while they undressed after an event in 2015.
Photo: AP
Dalrymple used his security keycard to enter the locker room through a back door, but says he was unaware that the cheerleaders were present.
The documents showed that Dalrymple is also accused of taking an “upskirt” image of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a senior team executive who is also the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The second incident is alleged to have occurred at the 2015 NFL draft.
Dalrymple has denied the allegations against him.
“People who know me, coworkers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in a statement on Monday. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”
Despite the settlement, the Cowboys said that they investigated the allegations, but found no wrongdoing.
“The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter,” said Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Cowboys. “The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR [human resource] practices, and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.”
ESPN said that Dalrymple was issued a formal written warning in October 2015, although the team has not said what the warning was for.
Dalrymple continued to work for the Cowboys for another six years, before he retired after 32 years as Jerry Jones’ chief spokesman.
His retirement came a few weeks after ESPN started interviewing people for its investigation.
The four cheerleaders involved in the settlement either declined to comment to ESPN or did not respond to interview requests.
ESPN said that the terms of the settlement included a nondisclosure agreement.
However, one former cheerleader not involved in the case said that the alleged incident was known about at the time.
“It hurt my heart because I know how much it affected the people who were involved,” the former cheerleader said. “It was a very ... shut the book, don’t talk about it, this person is going to stay in his position... They just made it go away.”
The treatment of cheerleaders has come under scrutiny several times in recent years. In 2018, the New York Times reported Washington’s NFL team required its cheerleaders to go topless during photo shoots and act as personal escorts for team sponsors.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
There were no tail grabs for this tiger, but French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre was yesterday a crowd-pleaser at the Big Air Shougang all the same. The 26-year-old helped Beijing ring in the Year of the Tiger by putting on an orange-and-black big-cat costume during qualifying in the women’s big air and miming a pair of claws while about 6m off the ground. Lefevre decided a year ago that the Beijing Olympics would be her last snowboarding competition, then hurt her knee during last week’s slopestyle event. The injury prevented her from trying any tricks coming down the 47m big air ramp, but