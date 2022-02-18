New Zealand yesterday dominated South Africa to hold a 21-run lead on the first day of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand, after Matt Henry spearheaded the attack with a career-best 7-23.
Henry’s bounce and movement saw South Africa fold for 95 before tea, and at stumps New Zealand had benefitted from the wicket browning off in the late afternoon and were 116-3.
Henry Nicholls was not out on 37 with nightwatchman Neil Wagner, dropped in the final over, on 2.
Photo: AFP
Crucial to New Zealand’s performance was Tom Latham winning the toss — for the first time in the nine Tests that he has been captain — and putting South Africa in to bat.
Hagley Oval, with its green-tinged wicket, was tailor-made for New Zealand’s swing-and-seam attack, and Tim Southee set the standard with the opening ball, a huge inswinger to Dean Elgar that finished down leg-side.
With the 10th ball of the match, Henry started the rout when he had Elgar caught at third slip with a ball that nipped away, and after 49.2 overs South Africa were all out for their lowest-ever score against New Zealand.
Photo: AFP
New Zealand faced 39 overs in the final session, losing Will Young for 8 when he edged a rising delivery from Marco Jansen to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.
Captain Latham, who had a life on 9 when Jansen spilled a chance in the gully, progressed to 15 before he was bowled by Duanne Olivier.
Olivier thought that he had Nicholls for 5, but the ball was dropped at third slip, one of six dropped catches by the tourists, and the batsman responded by cracking boundaries off the next two deliveries.
Just before stumps, the South African snared a second wicket when he bowled Devon Conway for 36.
Henry, whose previous best was twice taking 4-93, has struggled to be a regular member of the New Zealand attack, where Tim Southee and Trent Boult have long been the new-ball bowlers.
However, with Boult on paternity leave, the Christchurch-born Henry relished the chance to perform in front of his home crowd and produced the third-best figures by a New Zealand bowler.
He ripped through the South African top order to have three wickets in the morning session, when South Africa went to lunch at 4-44 and took four more in the second session before the innings folded just before tea.
When South Africa looked to be showing some resistance with Zubayr Hamza and Verreynne in a 33-run partnership, Henry triggered a four-wicket slump, which saw the tourists fall from 86-5 to 88-9.
He removed Hamza, playing his first Test in two years, for South Africa’s top score of 25 and then in one maiden over claimed Verreynne (18), Kagiso Rabada and debutant Glenton Stuurman.
Aiden Markram (15) and debutant Sarel Erwee (10) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.
Erwee started confidently and left well as the ball moved into and away from the batsmen.
However, toward the end of his 30-ball stay, there were emerging signs of indecision and when he prodded at a rising delivery from Kyle Jamieson, the ball was edged to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.
‘ALL ABOUT LOVE’: China’s new favorite teen said his win was made all the more special because his parents, who he had not seen in seven months, were watching Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver. Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle. The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run. Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
There were no tail grabs for this tiger, but French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre was yesterday a crowd-pleaser at the Big Air Shougang all the same. The 26-year-old helped Beijing ring in the Year of the Tiger by putting on an orange-and-black big-cat costume during qualifying in the women’s big air and miming a pair of claws while about 6m off the ground. Lefevre decided a year ago that the Beijing Olympics would be her last snowboarding competition, then hurt her knee during last week’s slopestyle event. The injury prevented her from trying any tricks coming down the 47m big air ramp, but