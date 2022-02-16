Valieva blames test result on granddad’s medicine: IOC official

AFP, BEIJING





Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva told her doping hearing at the Beijing Olympics that she tested positive because of “contamination” from her grandfather’s medicine, a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member said yesterday.

“I was not in the hearing, but her argument was this contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Denis Oswald, permanent chairman of the IOC’s Disciplinary Commission, told reporters after an IOC media briefing in Beijing.

Russian media said Valieva allegedly drank from the same glass that her grandfather, who has a heart condition, had used.

Russia’s Kamila Valieva warms up before the Winter Olympics women’s single skating short program in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AFP

Valieva was yesterday to skate in the Olympic women’s singles short program after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the 15-year-old could take part despite failing a drugs test.

She tested positive in December last year for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina, but which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

Oswald, a lawyer who oversaw the IOC’s sanctions stemming from mass Russian doping at the Sochi Games in 2014, said the substance was not one a girl of Valieva’s age would take.

“It’s true the product is a bit strange, especially for a girl of her age, but again, as long as we don’t know exactly how it happened, it’s hard to make a judgement,” he said.

Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but the court of arbitration later canceled her suspension because it ruled the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement.

American swimmer Madisyn Cox had her two-year ban cut to six months in September 2018 after proving that the trimetazidine found in her system had come from a tainted multivitamin supplement.

“It is a wish to examine all aspects of this case,” he said. “Of course you can imagine a girl of 15 does not do something wrong alone. The entourage will be investigated.”