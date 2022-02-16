Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva told her doping hearing at the Beijing Olympics that she tested positive because of “contamination” from her grandfather’s medicine, a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member said yesterday.
“I was not in the hearing, but her argument was this contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Denis Oswald, permanent chairman of the IOC’s Disciplinary Commission, told reporters after an IOC media briefing in Beijing.
Russian media said Valieva allegedly drank from the same glass that her grandfather, who has a heart condition, had used.
Valieva was yesterday to skate in the Olympic women’s singles short program after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the 15-year-old could take part despite failing a drugs test.
She tested positive in December last year for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina, but which is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.
Oswald, a lawyer who oversaw the IOC’s sanctions stemming from mass Russian doping at the Sochi Games in 2014, said the substance was not one a girl of Valieva’s age would take.
“It’s true the product is a bit strange, especially for a girl of her age, but again, as long as we don’t know exactly how it happened, it’s hard to make a judgement,” he said.
Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but the court of arbitration later canceled her suspension because it ruled the positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement.
American swimmer Madisyn Cox had her two-year ban cut to six months in September 2018 after proving that the trimetazidine found in her system had come from a tainted multivitamin supplement.
“It is a wish to examine all aspects of this case,” he said. “Of course you can imagine a girl of 15 does not do something wrong alone. The entourage will be investigated.”
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
MARRED VICTORY: Shortly after their victory, US Ski & Snowboard announced it was investigating their longtime coach over allegation he took naked pictures of athletes The running joke was that US snowboard cross racer Nick Baumgartner always refered to them as a pair of 40-somethings. “I’m 36,” Lindsey Jacobellis playfully corrected time after time in interview after interview. For these two, and all their vast experience, age proved to be one thing — golden. Jacobellis yesterday won her second title of the Beijing Olympics, teaming with Baumgartner to capture the new event of mixed team snowboard cross. Italy placed second, while Canada won the bronze medal. At 40 years, 57 days, Baumgartner, the concrete worker and contractor from Michigan, is the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. At 36 years,