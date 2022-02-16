Step aside Eileen Gu. Hosts China have a new teenage hero at the Beijing Olympics after 17-year-old Su Yiming yesterday added an emphatic snowboard big air gold to his controversial silver.
Su scorched to the big air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to only come away with silver in last week’s slopestyle.
The former child actor was so good that he had the title in the bag even before his third and final run.
Photo: AFP
Su’s latest success went viral on Sina Weibo, where a hashtag about it clocked up about 750 million views in just a few hours.
He took a dominant gold ahead of Norway’s Mons Roisland, on 171.75, with Canada’s Max Parrot — the slopestyle winner — taking bronze with 170.25.
Su has competed in just six FIS Snowboard World Cup events and last week became the first men’s snowboarding Olympic medalist in China’s history.
Photo: Reuters
“This feels insane, it’s something I’ve never experienced before... I can’t believe I got this gold,” Su said. “I trained every day for the past four years. Every night I was dreaming about this moment.”
When he was eight, Su appeared in the epic action movie The Taking of Tiger Mountain (智取威虎山), before deciding to fully dedicate himself to snowboarding.
With hair that tumbles below his ears, he still has something of the film star about him.
Su’s silver in the slopestyle had been contentious, with many experts saying that he should have been awarded gold ahead of Parrot.
Iztok Sumatic, the head judge in Beijing, subsequently told the snowboarding magazine Whitelines that they made a mistake in the scoring of Parrot.
Su put all that behind him yesterday and said he had been motivated by competing on home snow and by his passion for the sport.
“I wanted to try my best for this,” he said. “The most important thing though is all about love. Snowboarding is not just about competition.”
In a touching moment, Su pointed at his parents when he was standing on the podium.
“I haven’t seen my parents for the past seven months because I went to Europe for training and to many places for competitions,” he said. “This moment is so special for me and also my family.”
Su even managed — for a time at least — to upstage Californian-born Gu, his Chinese teammate and the unofficial face of the Games.
Eighteen-year-old Gu, who represented the US before switching to the country of her mother’s birth in 2019, now has one gold and one silver after she came second in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle earlier in the day.
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing
MARRED VICTORY: Shortly after their victory, US Ski & Snowboard announced it was investigating their longtime coach over allegation he took naked pictures of athletes The running joke was that US snowboard cross racer Nick Baumgartner always refered to them as a pair of 40-somethings. “I’m 36,” Lindsey Jacobellis playfully corrected time after time in interview after interview. For these two, and all their vast experience, age proved to be one thing — golden. Jacobellis yesterday won her second title of the Beijing Olympics, teaming with Baumgartner to capture the new event of mixed team snowboard cross. Italy placed second, while Canada won the bronze medal. At 40 years, 57 days, Baumgartner, the concrete worker and contractor from Michigan, is the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. At 36 years,