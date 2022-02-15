The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday needed something — anything — from their slumbering offense to overcome the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.
How about a precise 79-yard drive to the Lombardi Trophy?
It was not a classic march, aided by three successive Bengals penalties and mired by some bad throws, but when Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining, the Rams’ offense indeed had awakened just in time for a 23-20 Super Bowl victory.
Photo: Reuters
“That’s hard work, that’s hours together,” Stafford said, adding that coach Sean McVay was “calling plays for him [Kupp], kept finding ways to get him the ball. He made unbelievable plays; that’s what he does.”
What Los Angeles did on that drive finally measured up to what its defense was doing most of the night: overwhelming Cincinnati’s blockers, sacking Joe Burrow a Super Bowl record-tying seven times. The pressure, led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, was nonstop.
“You got to be relentless,” said Donald, who added a crowning achievement to his certain Hall of Fame career. “You want something bad enough you’ve got to go get it. You know it was right in front of us ... all offseason you work, you train, you got camp, you got a long season just for this one game. You know we the last team standing.”
Standing in the US$5 billion SoFi Stadium, the Rams (16-5) earned their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951. They are the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first a year ago.
The winning series, during which game Most Valuable Player Kupp’s 4-yard touchdown reception was negated by offsetting penalties, ended soon after, with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year easily beating Eli Apple in the right corner of the end zone for the winning score.
Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards, and a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Rams 30 on the championship drive.
Cincinnati (13-8) was penalized the second-fewest times (72) for the fewest yards (620) in the regular season, but flags hurt badly — including pass interference on Kupp in the end zone.
Fittingly, Burrow was under pressure on fourth-and-1 and threw incomplete, setting off a football fiesta this city has not seen since the LA Raiders won the 1983 championship.
“I wanted it so bad. I dreamed this,” a tearful Donald said after the game.
McVay, at 36 the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach, added: “For the offense to be able to find a way, and then Aaron to be able to finish it off, it’s poetic, man.”
50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the halftime show in which Eminem dramatically took a knee.
During a rendition of Lose Yourself, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in an apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The NFL denied reports that it had attempted to stop Eminem from making the gesture.
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar also performed in a rare halftime show held in daylight.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing