Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting on Sunday evening finished 26th in the women’s 500m at the Winter Olympics.
The 33-year-old Huang, who plans to retire after the Beijing Games, registered a time of 39.23 seconds, finishing ahead of four competitors in the 30-skater race.
At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, she finished 22nd with a time of 38.98.
Photo: Reuters
Erin Jackson of the US won the gold in 37.04, ahead of Japan’s Miho Takagi and Russia’s Angelina Golikova.
Huang said in an interview that she was not satisfied with her performance, but was glad she did not fall.
“I kept telling myself not to think too much and to focus on skating,” Huang said. “I focused on chasing my opponent, but my speed was too fast and I didn’t fully control myself at the second corner.”
Huang also finished 26th in the 1,500m on Monday last week. She competes in her final event, the 1,000m, on Thursday.
Prior to the start of the Games, Huang was criticized online for posting on Facebook a video of herself wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. She later removed the post.
On Saturday, she announced that she would retire from competition after the Games.
“I feel exhausted both physically and mentally,” Huang said in a television interview.
Originally an inline speed skater, Huang switched to the ice in 2015. She has won gold and silver medals in both disciplines at international events, including the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships, the Asian Games and the World Games.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing