Beijing 2022: Taiwan’s Huang Yu-ting finishes 26th in women’s 500m race

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting on Sunday evening finished 26th in the women’s 500m at the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old Huang, who plans to retire after the Beijing Games, registered a time of 39.23 seconds, finishing ahead of four competitors in the 30-skater race.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, she finished 22nd with a time of 38.98.

Taiwan’s Huang Yu-ting races during the women’s 500m speedskating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Erin Jackson of the US won the gold in 37.04, ahead of Japan’s Miho Takagi and Russia’s Angelina Golikova.

Huang said in an interview that she was not satisfied with her performance, but was glad she did not fall.

“I kept telling myself not to think too much and to focus on skating,” Huang said. “I focused on chasing my opponent, but my speed was too fast and I didn’t fully control myself at the second corner.”

Huang also finished 26th in the 1,500m on Monday last week. She competes in her final event, the 1,000m, on Thursday.

Prior to the start of the Games, Huang was criticized online for posting on Facebook a video of herself wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. She later removed the post.

On Saturday, she announced that she would retire from competition after the Games.

“I feel exhausted both physically and mentally,” Huang said in a television interview.

Originally an inline speed skater, Huang switched to the ice in 2015. She has won gold and silver medals in both disciplines at international events, including the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships, the Asian Games and the World Games.