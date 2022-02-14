It was more competitive the second time around, but the result was the same.
New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya on Saturday night earned a second victory over Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 in a tightly contested affair.
The judges’ scores at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, went 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 for a unanimous decision in favor of Adesanya.
Photo: AFP
They first met at UFC 243 in Melbourne, where Adesanya took the middleweight title by defeating Whittaker via a second-round knockout in October 2019.
Adesanya (22-1) steamrolled Sydney’s Whittaker (23-6) in that first meeting and in the opening round on Saturday night, it appeared another easy night’s work was coming, as Adesanya scored a knockdown and did not allow Whittaker to get any offense going.
Whittaker found success with his grappling game, scoring several takedowns and nearly securing a choke in the fourth round, but he could never quite get in position to finish.
As the fight went on, Adesanya’s incessant kicks to Whittaker’s head took a toll, and the champ hung on to record his fourth successful title defense.
“I knew he was going to bring everything, because he has nothing to lose,” Adesanya said. “I’m the champ — if you want it, come get it.”
The evening’s cofeature bout was a thrilling heavyweight slugfest that delivered on its promise of fireworks.
Australia’s Tai Tuivasa (15-3) took everything the UFC’s all-time knockout king Derrick Lewis (26-9) could dish out and rallied to win via a stunning knockout of his own in the second round.
The opening round saw the two land heavy shots, and in a bit of foreshadowing, Tuivasa managed to keep his wits, while eating big Lewis hammers and fired back several of his own.
In the second, Lewis put Tuivasa on wobbly legs, but before Houston’s own could add to his UFC record 13 knockouts, Tuivasa regained his composure and started landing. He landed a perfect standing elbow to the jaw that sent Lewis crashing face-first to the mat, ending it at 1:40.
“That’s the king of knockouts, much respect to Derrick Lewis,” said Tuivasa, who has five straight wins, all knockouts. “But like I said, I’m not coming, I’m taking over.”
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before. After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move. “The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu