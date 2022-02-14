As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way.
Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan.
She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Seeing her like that on the blue line really took me in the heart,” Karvinen said. “So as soon as I saw it, as soon as we said thanks for the game, I wanted to go and just give her a big hug.”
One by one, six Finns skated over before they did a group hug, which nearly smothered Osawa along the boards near the penalty box. Some tapped the captain on the head, Ronja Savolainen wrapped her arm around Osawa’s neck and everyone made sure to offer words of encouragement before leaving the ice.
What struck Karvinen was knowing the pain of being eliminated at the Olympics.
“It’s probably my worst moments in my career, so being able to go there right away and show her comfort was really important for all of us that know her,” she said.
It was not lost on the Finns that the Beijing Games could be the third and last for Osawa, who turned 30 on Thursday and has captained Japan since 2013.
“It has really been an honor to get to know her,” Finland captain Jenni Hiirokoski said. “She’s really a good teammate and a nice person and we are proud of how she has led team Japan here.”
Japan finished sixth for the third time in four Olympic appearances, while Finland advanced to play the US in the semi-finals today.
For the many rivalries there are in hockey between countries — Canada and the US, Finland and the Russians or Swedes — there are also bonds that form between players in a sport with limited places for women to play.
Aside from the Swedish league, Russia has a women’s league and there is the Premier Hockey Federation in North America, which is made up of mostly North Americans, but attempts to attract more international players.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has played havoc with schedules and limited the number of times competing countries could meet over the past few years.
“I think it’s one of the most beautiful things about sports. It’s the bonds you build both with teammates, but also opponents throughout the years,” Karvinen said.
“She’s probably the most humble player I have ever played with, just always working hard and treating people with so much respect,” she added. “I really admire her as a person.”
Her eyes still noticeably red from tears, Osawa spent a lengthy stretch conducting interviews with the media following the game.
“They say you have to be proud of it, and proud of the team,” Osawa said in English of what the Finns told her. “I’m happy, but I really wanted to win — and want to play more games.”
She then turned to a team official for translation, when asked how meaningful it was to be consoled by her opponents.
“I’m so happy and proud of them,” Osawa said through the interpreter. “I wish they would win the next game.”
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Californian-born Eileen Gu yesterday won gold for China at the Beijing Olympics, earning victory in the inaugural women’s freeski big air with a stunning jump she had never tried before. After a strong opening jump, the 18-year-old saved her best for last by landing a left double cork 1620 — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — before landing backward. The teenager, who switched allegiance from the US to China in 2019, shed tears of joy after landing cleanly and realizing she had pulled off the winning move. “The tears were mostly of joy, that I had pushed myself to the absolute limit,” Gu