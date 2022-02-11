Not many years ago, members of Japan’s women’s ice hockey team were delivering pizzas to support themselves and keep their competition dreams alive.
Tomorrow, they are to take to the ice against Finland in the quarter-finals and make history as the first Japanese ice hockey team, men’s or women’s, to advance to the knockout round at the Olympics with their eyes firmly set on taking a medal.
“For us as a team, it’s only one stage along our journey,” defender Ayaka Toko, who, like a number of her teammates, also played in the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Games, told Japanese media after Tuesday’s 3-2 win against the Czech Republic.
Photo: AFP
“We’ve been aiming at a medal these past four years and we’re only at the start,” she said. “We won’t want to say ‘we’re close,’ we want something tangible.”
It has been a long road to this point for “Smile Japan,” a nickname they gave themselves as encouragement during the qualifying process for Sochi.
First playing at the 1998 Nagano Games due to host nation privileges, where they lost all five games, the team qualified for Sochi despite their sport being perpetually overshadowed by soccer and baseball in Japan.
Working odd jobs, such as delivering pizzas, was the only way team members could earn money and gain the flexible hours they needed to keep their Olympic dreams alive.
After they qualified for Sochi, where they ultimately finished seventh, the Japanese Olympic Committee threw its weight behind them, helping all the players, except students, find full-time work at companies and businesses willing to hire Olympians.
The team climbed still higher at Pyeongchang to finish sixth, where they claimed their first Olympic win — against a unified Korean hockey team consisting of players from North Korea and South Korea in a match rife with political and cultural overtones.
Long-term national rivalry between the Asian neighbors spilled over into the arena, with boisterous chants of “Let’s Go Japan” being met with “Let’s Win Korea” — and an explosion of cheers when Korea scored, although Japan claimed the game 4-1.
This time, their world No. 6 ranking gained them an automatic qualification.
Although the Group B that Japan topped with its Tuesday win is comprised of lower seeds, including Denmark and the Czech Republic, the team have for years far outshone their male Japanese counterparts — who last qualified for any Games in 1980, outside of their automatic Nagano qualification.
The long popularity of men’s ice hockey in the northern hemisphere might work against Japan’s men, while modern ideas of gender parity likely help its women in a smaller competitive population, said Hirotaka Matsuoka, a sports marketing professor at Tokyo’s Waseda University.
“Women’s ice hockey has a smaller number of players than men’s, and there are probably not as many countries that are focusing on improving their athletic level,” he said.
Despite their success, “Smile Japan” still fights for attention in Japan.
Yesterday, all eyes were focused on men’s figure skating and the performance of double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who ultimately finished fourth.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand