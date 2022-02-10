One of the journalists who conducted the first sit-down interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Tuesday said that the carefully controlled conversation did not answer questions about whether she can speak her mind or move freely.
A Chinese Olympic official was in the room and translated the conversation with Peng, who disappeared from public view for weeks after she made public allegations that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex.
Her social media post was quickly deleted, and Peng was not seen for a couple of weeks, then showed up only in photo opportunities arranged by Chinese officials. Worries about her led to a global outpouring of fears for her safety.
Photo: Reuters
Marc Ventouillac, one of two journalists for French sports daily L’Equipe who spoke to Peng this week in a restrictive interview arranged with Chinese Olympic officials, said he is still unsure if she is free.
“It’s impossible to say,” he said in English, adding that the interview does not prove that she is safe.
Ventouillac said that China’s intent was clear to him: By granting the interview as Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics, Chinese officials hope to put the controversy to rest, so it does not overshadow the event.
“It’s a part of communication, propaganda, from the Chinese Olympic Committee,” Ventouillac said.
The interview, as well as a dinner Peng had with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and appearances she made at Olympic venues have shone a deliberate and controlled spotlight on the three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player.
On Tuesday, Peng sat with Bach and watched US-born Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu win gold at the women’s big air event.
“It’s important, I think, for the Chinese Olympic Committee, for the [Chinese] Communist Party and for many people in China to try to show: ‘No, there is no Peng Shuai affair,’” Ventouillac said.
