Manchester United on Tuesday dropped out of the English Premier League’s top four after a damaging 1-1 draw against struggling Burnley, while Newcastle United boosted their survival bid with a crucial 3-1 win against Everton.
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s United slipped down to fifth place after Jay Rodriguez canceled out Paul Pogba’s opener at Turf Moor.
West Ham United moved up to fourth, one point ahead of United, after a 1-0 win against second-to-last Watford at the London Stadium.
Photo: AFP
Yet their match was overshadowed by West Ham manager David Moyes’ controversial decision to select Kurt Zouma just hours after the French defender was forced to apologize when a video emerged of him kicking and slapping his cat.
With Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench for 68 minutes, Manchester United were made to pay for not making more of a dominant first half, after Pogba put them in front with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area in the 18th minute.
United’s troubled season hit another bump in the road when they were dumped out of the FA Cup by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties on Friday.
Photo: AFP
The lessons from that defeat were not learned, as again they had more than enough chances to kill the game before being punished for a slack piece of defending.
Two minutes after the break, Wout Weghorst left Harry Maguire trailing and slipped in Rodriguez, who held off the United captain to dink the ball beyond David de Gea.
“Again we played an excellent first half. We controlled and dominated the game. We scored the three goals, but two were disallowed,” Rangnick said. “In the second half we were not aggressive enough. A frustrating night for us because we should have won that game comfortably.”
Burnley’s 11th draw in 20 league games this season was not enough to move them off the foot of the table.
At St James’ Park, Newcastle fell behind to Jamaal Lascelles’ own-goal in the first half, but the Magpies had the perfect response as Mason Holgate’s own-goal sparked a rousing revival.
Ryan Fraser put Newcastle ahead after halftime and Kieran Trippier’s superb free-kick rounded off the hosts’ second successive win.
Mired in the bottom three for most of the season, Newcastle finally have their heads above water as they battle to avoid sinking into the Championship.
Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone.
“It’s a big result for us. We are in a better place, but football has a way of twisting and turning, so we are not getting ahead of ourselves,” head coach Eddie Howe said.
Everton are now in serious danger and new manager Frank Lampard would have been left in no doubt about the size of the task facing him.
Everton have failed to win their last six league games and sit uncomfortably just one point above Newcastle.
Essex police have launched an investigation into Zouma’s treatment of his cat and West Ham condemned the incident, but Moyes said he picked him because he was “one of our better players.”
Zouma was booed by both West Ham and Watford fans during the match, with Hornets supporters singing “that’s how your cat feels” when the 27-year-old went down injured.
Zouma is seen in the video dropping and kicking the cat, while laughter can be heard in the background, before he throws a pair of shoes at it.
“He will remain available for selection. The club will sort the other side of it out and I’ll look after the football side,” Moyes said.
“My job is to try and pick a team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team,” he added.
Jarrod Bowen’s deflected winner in the 68th minute was the only silver lining on a grim day for the club.
Additional reporting by Reuters
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand