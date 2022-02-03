For Taiwan, every appearance on the global stage is fraught with politics — and even more so when that stage is China.
The four Taiwanese athletes competing in Beijing at the Winter Olympics, which open tomorrow, cannot use Taiwan’s flag. They have long competed under a name — Chinese Taipei — that is rarely used and was forced on the team by a geopolitical divide that predates the Cold War.
Lee Wen-yi, a 19-year-old slalom skier, found herself giving people an impromptu lesson in the name as she traveled across Europe for training and competitions ahead of the Olympics.
Photo: Szollos Peter via AP
“When I’m meeting people, I’ll tell them I’m from Taiwan, because if you tell people you’re from Chinese Taipei, nobody knows where you’re from, you can’t find it on Google,” Lee said.
The name issue first surfaced at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. Taiwanese athletes had competed as the Republic of China (ROC) in the previous two Winter Games, under the national flag.
It was the People’s Republic of China’s first time at the Olympics and Beijing successfully protested the ROC’s participation. The athletes got the bad news after arriving in Lake Placid, said Thomas Liang, a cross-country skier who competed in the 1972 and 1976 Games.
“We all went to the US, but they wouldn’t let us on the playing field,” Liang said. “I was sad because I couldn’t compete. Losing this opportunity was such a shame.”
The next time Liang went to the Olympics, he was a coach, and his team was known as Chinese Taipei.
A 1981 agreement with the International Olympics Committee created the name and allowed athletes to compete under a newly designed white Olympic flag. A flag-raising song is played at medal ceremonies instead of Taiwan’s anthem.
In the decades since, a Taiwanese identity distinct from China has grown stronger, even as the nation developed close economic ties with China.
The share of the population identifying as Taiwanese has risen to 62 percent, up from 48 percent in 2008, according to an annual survey by National Chengchi University, while 32 percent identify themselves as both Chinese and Taiwanese, and just 3 percent say they are Chinese.
Under President Tsai Ing-wen, who took office in 2016, Taiwan has sought to shore up its de facto independence, while stopping short of declaring formal independence.
China has responded by sending warplanes on training missions in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and cajoling other nations to break their diplomatic ties with Taipei. It has also pressured airlines, hotels, luxury brands and others doing business in China to label Taiwan as a province of China online and on maps.
However, not everyone was satisfied with the “status quo.” Former Olympian Cheng Chi in 2018 launched a national referendum to change the Olympic team’s name to Taiwan for last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics.
“Is our country’s name Chinese Taipei? Of course not,” Cheng said in a 2018 interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times). “In the past, we accepted that one moment of injustice to ensure the fulfillment of a lifetime of striving.”
The vote failed after many athletes came out against it, worried that the change could result in them being blocked from competing.
Many say they just want to focus on the competition, and not the politics.
The name does not bother Lee.
“As long as we are clear on who we are, that’s enough,” she said.
At the Winter Olympics this week, the two skiers representing Taiwan say their focus is on doing their best, and that would serve their home nation better rather than political statements.
“I don’t have the right to deal with this issue, as an athlete,” said Ho Ping-jui, the other skier representing Taiwan. “I can only do what is within my ability, which is to train and compete.”
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best