PSG thwarted by own ’keeper Bulka

AFP, PARIS





Paris Saint-Germain on Monday were eliminated from the Coupe de France as Marcin Bulka, a goalkeeper they loaned to OGC Nice, saved twice in a penalty shoot-out to put his new team into the last eight.

Nice, second to PSG in Ligue 1, won 6-5 on penalties after a scrappy 0-0 draw. That set up a grudge quarter-final against Olympique de Marseille, third in the league.

“It’s madness,” Bulka said.

OGC Nice players celebrate with goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, second right, after winning a penalty shoot-out against Paris Saint-Germain in their Coupe de France match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP

The last-eight draw, made before Monday’s kickoff, also paired the two surviving fourth-tier clubs, Bergerac Perigord and Versailles 78.

In both the other ties, a Ligue 1 team is to host a Ligue 2 side as AS Monaco face Amiens SC and Nantes entertain SC Bastia.

At the Parc des Princes, both teams struggled to create clear chances, although Kylian Mbappe, who came on for the last 30 minutes, hit the bar in stoppage-time.

“We were better than Nice,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

“We deserved better, we deserved to win, but we did not create enough to win. We should have been more efficient,” he said.

“The penalty shoot-out is a lottery,” he added.

In the shoot-out, Bulka, who PSG loaned to Nice for the season after Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived last summer, had the final word.

The Pole saved the third PSG penalty from Leandro Paredes, but Donnarumma responded by parrying from Andy Delort.

Bulka, making a rare start for Nice, then ended the contest by diving to his left to save from 18-year-old Xavi Simons.

“I have all the respect for PSG because I am on loan from this club that I love,” Bulka said, adding that his familiarity with some players was not an advantage.

“I know the players, but it’s more the feeling, I chose the correct sides and stopped them,” he said.

It was Bulka’s first appearance at the Parc des Princes, where he had never played for PSG.

“My family was here, I’m very happy because it was the first time they saw a game,” he said.

Nice next host nearby Marseille in a rematch of a Ligue 1 game on Aug. 22 that was abandoned after the home fans invaded the pitch and a brawl broke out between the sides.

Nice had a point deducted as punishment.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.