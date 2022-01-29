Alisson on Thursday said that the video assistant referee (VAR) had prevented his side from being “punished unfairly” after the Brazil goalkeeper had two red cards rescinded in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Alisson was shown a red card after 25 minutes for a fierce tackle and another in stoppage-time for felling Ayrton Preciado as he attempted to punch the ball, but on both occasions the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind.
“I think this was the first time this has happened in the history of football,” the Liverpool goalkeeper said. “I think that I acted properly in the moves and I think my teammates helped me a lot, they were incisive in their complaints to the referee. This shows once again the importance of using VAR in football. I am happy with the VAR, if it wasn’t for the VAR we’d have been punished unfairly.”
Photo: AFP
Brazil took an early lead through Casemiro and both sides had already been reduced to 10 men when Alisson was shown his first red card.
Felix Torres equalized for the hosts with a header 15 minutes from time and then Alisson was again at the center of controversy in stoppage-time as Ecuador pushed for a winner.
The Colombian referee, who had also rescinded a penalty award for Ecuador after consulting VAR, overturned the goalkeeper’s second red card to the fury of the home fans.
“I think the draw was a fair result because neither of the two teams created sufficient chances to say it wasn’t a fair outcome,” Alisson told reporters. “[Coach] Tite asks us to be mentally strong on the pitch, to let the referee make the decisions and for us to trust in our own work, but in that sense, today it was a game that was mentally really difficult. We were mentally very strong and I think when we had to question the referee we did so at the right times, and VAR was used and we need to underline how important that was because these decisions change the game.”
Ecuador, who are third in the 10-team South American qualifying group, have 24 points, five ahead of fourth-placed Uruguay, who won 1-0 in Paraguay.
The top four qualify automatically for Qatar, while the fifth-placed team goes into a playoff with a nation from Asia.
Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the finals.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event. Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago. In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin
Martina Navratilova on Sunday said that the Australian Open organizers had acted “cowardly” by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event. After video emerged of security officials and police on Saturday instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” Tennis Australia defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements. “Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. That position dismayed 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova, who said