Iran qualify for World Cup finals

AFP, TEHRAN





Iran on Thursday became the first team from Asia to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Iraq as Japan and South Korea moved a step closer to Qatar.

Porto forward Medhi Taremi scored the winner after 48 minutes in Tehran to send his nation to a World Cup finals for the sixth time, and a third in a row.

Iran consolidated top spot in Group A with 19 points from seven games, two points ahead of South Korea, who are on the brink of qualifying after a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon.

China’s Tyias Browning, left, vies for the ball with Japan’s Daizen Maeda in their FIFA World Cup qualifier in Saitama, Japan, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates are in third position, eight points behind South Korea — who were missing injured Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min — after a 2-0 win over Syria.

In Group B, Japan took a step closer to Qatar with a 2-0 win over a toothless China and are sitting second, two points behind leaders Saudi Arabia, who beat Oman 1-0.

Australia are third, a further point behind Japan, and they stayed in the hunt for an automatic berth with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Vietnam in Melbourne.

Iran’s Hossein Kanani celebrates on Thursday after his side beat Iraq 1-0 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters

Only the top two are guaranteed a place at the World Cup finals in November.

There were celebrations and fireworks in Tehran after the final whistle, with loud cheers from spectators as women were allowed entry to an Iran match for the first time since October 2019.

“I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at Azadi Stadium,” said a 26-year-old civil engineer, who gave her name only as Mahya.

Iran fans pose for a photograph at the World Cup qualifier against Iraq at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters

She carried the national green, white and red flag, and covered her head with a gray scarf.

FIFA in September 2019 ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by demand for tickets.

Iran extended their impressive unbeaten run under Croatian head coach Dragan Skocic to 11 wins and one draw, with their second win over Iraq on the road to Qatar.

Iraq struggled for momentum and failed to break down the famed Iran defense, with the hosts clearly the dominant side in front of their home fans.

Taremi, who only joined the COVID-19-hit squad in Tehran on Thursday, picked up an Alireza Jahanbaksh assist after the break, sending in a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area.

In Saitama, Yuya Osako buried a first-half penalty to put four-time Asian champions Japan in control, before Junya Ito doubled their lead after halftime.

Japan were missing half their regular defense against China, with captain Maya Yoshida and Arsenal fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu both missing through injury, but the hosts took a 13th-minute lead after China defender Wang Shenchao slid in to block Ito’s cross, but hit the ball with his arm.

Osako made no mistake from the spot and the hosts pressed home their advantage in the 61st minute when Ito rose to head home substitute Yuta Nakayama’s cross.

China, who were playing their first game under new manager Li Xiaopeng, saw their slim hopes of reaching the World Cup all but ended.

“The players gave their all, but the first goal came at a bad time for us and it threw us out of our rhythm,” said Li, whose side failed to have a shot on target. “It had a really big impact.”

Japan’s fourth win in a row kept the pressure on Saudi Arabia, who they host at the same stadium on Tuesday.

“Looking ahead to the Saudi game, tonight’s match has helped strengthen our understanding as a team and that’s a big plus for us, but the Saudi game will have a different intensity and tension from tonight, and we have to be ready to play at a high level,” Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said.

Australia are also in the chase.

In Melbourne, Jamie McLaren opened the scoring in the 30th minute, before Tom Rogic notched a second goal in first-half stoppage-time.

Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree added two more after the break to wrap up the victory for the hosts, whose manager Graham Arnold was absent after testing positive for COVID-19.