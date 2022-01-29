Iran on Thursday became the first team from Asia to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals with a 1-0 victory over Iraq as Japan and South Korea moved a step closer to Qatar.
Porto forward Medhi Taremi scored the winner after 48 minutes in Tehran to send his nation to a World Cup finals for the sixth time, and a third in a row.
Iran consolidated top spot in Group A with 19 points from seven games, two points ahead of South Korea, who are on the brink of qualifying after a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon.
Photo: Reuters
The United Arab Emirates are in third position, eight points behind South Korea — who were missing injured Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min — after a 2-0 win over Syria.
In Group B, Japan took a step closer to Qatar with a 2-0 win over a toothless China and are sitting second, two points behind leaders Saudi Arabia, who beat Oman 1-0.
Australia are third, a further point behind Japan, and they stayed in the hunt for an automatic berth with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Vietnam in Melbourne.
Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Only the top two are guaranteed a place at the World Cup finals in November.
There were celebrations and fireworks in Tehran after the final whistle, with loud cheers from spectators as women were allowed entry to an Iran match for the first time since October 2019.
“I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended a match at Azadi Stadium,” said a 26-year-old civil engineer, who gave her name only as Mahya.
Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
She carried the national green, white and red flag, and covered her head with a gray scarf.
FIFA in September 2019 ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers determined by demand for tickets.
Iran extended their impressive unbeaten run under Croatian head coach Dragan Skocic to 11 wins and one draw, with their second win over Iraq on the road to Qatar.
Iraq struggled for momentum and failed to break down the famed Iran defense, with the hosts clearly the dominant side in front of their home fans.
Taremi, who only joined the COVID-19-hit squad in Tehran on Thursday, picked up an Alireza Jahanbaksh assist after the break, sending in a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area.
In Saitama, Yuya Osako buried a first-half penalty to put four-time Asian champions Japan in control, before Junya Ito doubled their lead after halftime.
Japan were missing half their regular defense against China, with captain Maya Yoshida and Arsenal fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu both missing through injury, but the hosts took a 13th-minute lead after China defender Wang Shenchao slid in to block Ito’s cross, but hit the ball with his arm.
Osako made no mistake from the spot and the hosts pressed home their advantage in the 61st minute when Ito rose to head home substitute Yuta Nakayama’s cross.
China, who were playing their first game under new manager Li Xiaopeng, saw their slim hopes of reaching the World Cup all but ended.
“The players gave their all, but the first goal came at a bad time for us and it threw us out of our rhythm,” said Li, whose side failed to have a shot on target. “It had a really big impact.”
Japan’s fourth win in a row kept the pressure on Saudi Arabia, who they host at the same stadium on Tuesday.
“Looking ahead to the Saudi game, tonight’s match has helped strengthen our understanding as a team and that’s a big plus for us, but the Saudi game will have a different intensity and tension from tonight, and we have to be ready to play at a high level,” Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said.
Australia are also in the chase.
In Melbourne, Jamie McLaren opened the scoring in the 30th minute, before Tom Rogic notched a second goal in first-half stoppage-time.
Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree added two more after the break to wrap up the victory for the hosts, whose manager Graham Arnold was absent after testing positive for COVID-19.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event. Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago. In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin
Martina Navratilova on Sunday said that the Australian Open organizers had acted “cowardly” by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event. After video emerged of security officials and police on Saturday instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” Tennis Australia defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements. “Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. That position dismayed 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova, who said