Taiwan on Wednesday joined China in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup with a 5-0 win over debutants Iran in Navi Mumbai, India, taking the three-time champions into the last eight.
Lai Li-chin scored a hat-trick, while Chen Yen-ping and Wang Hsiang-huei were also on target for Kazuo Echigo’s side as they picked up their first win of this year’s competition in Group A.
Taiwan were playing their second game in the tournament after Sunday’s meeting with India was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the India squad that resulted in the hosts being forced to withdraw from the competition.
Photo: AFP
Lai opened the scoring after four minutes when she slotted her low shot past Zohreh Koudaei and doubled her side’s advantage 27 minutes later with a miss-hit cross that went in off the inside of the post.
Chen put Taiwan three goals ahead when she struck from close range, following a parry by Koudaei that saw the ball drop at her feet five minutes before the interval.
Lai completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot 20 minutes into the second half and Wang slotted in 12 minutes from time to complete a comfortable win, securing second place in Group A in the process.
Lai said after the match that adjustments to Taiwan’s defense and offense helped them win, but cautioned that “there are still some faults that we need improve on.”
She said that their ambition to secure a slot at the next World Cup drove them to score five goals.
The Asian Cup semi-finalists and two top quarter-finalists would automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup, to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.
China, who had originally been scheduled to face India on Wednesday, had already booked their place in the quarter-finals as Group A winners following wins over Taiwan and Iran in their opening two matches.
Taiwan on Sunday are to face the Group B runners-up at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Australia, Japan and South Korea have also already advanced to the final eight.
Additional reporting by staff writer with CNA
