Japan’s Mai Mihara wins second gold at Four Continents

AFP, TALLINN





Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event.

Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago.

In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin on fellow Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe in the Estonian capital.

Mai Mihara of Japan performs during the women’s free skating event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Mihara, 22, led all the way, scoring a career high 218.03 points and bettering South Korean skaters Lee Hae-in (213.52) and Kim Ye-lim (209.91), who claimed their first ISU medals with silver and bronze respectfully.

“I was so nervous today as the nationals were in the back of my mind, like a flashback,” said Mihara.

“I was crying even before I went on the ice, but I was able to overcome that bitterness from nationals and bring home a gold medal to Japan,” she said.

Mihara extended her lead from the short program, despite a glitch on her final spin in her free skate to Fairy of the Forest and Galaxy by Yuko Toyoda, scoring a career best 145.41.

It was her fourth medal in the competition following her gold in 2017, with silver and bronze in 2018 and 2019 respectively.