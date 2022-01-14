South Africa top-scorer Keegan Petersen praised the quality of India’s bowling after his side fell short of the tourists on the second day of the third Test at Newlands on Wednesday, although his own bowlers were also taking wickets in India’s second innings yesterday.
Jasprit Bumrah took 5-42 as South Africa were bowled out for 210, giving India a first-innings lead of 13 runs, which they stretched to 70 in reaching 57-2 at the close and to 130-4 at lunch yesterday.
The slightly built Petersen, playing in his fifth Test, made 72, but the fragility of the home team’s batting was exposed, with no other batsman scoring more than Temba Bavuma’s 28.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s extremely challenging, the most challenging I have faced in my whole career,” Petersen said. “We have to be focused and on your mark all the time or they will expose you.”
Petersen hit nine fours in his 166-ball innings, but said scoring was never easy.
“There are not many scoring opportunities. When they do give you an opportunity you have to pounce on it, but they haven’t given us much,” he said.
South Africa hit back at the start of the second innings with Kagiso Rabada dismissing Mayank Agarwal (7) and Marco Jansen accounting for K.L. Rahul (10).
Jansen got Cheteshwar Pujara (9) yesterday and Ajinkya Rahane (1) was out to Rabada,
Virat Kohli (28 not out) and Rishabh Pant (51 not out) had taken the visitors’ lead to 143 at lunch.
Petersen said that the pitch was still giving help to the bowlers.
“The ball is nipping around and it is squatting at one end, and the other end it is bouncing a bit,” he said.
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of