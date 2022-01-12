World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event.
A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.
Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much pace off her first serves that at one stage they were barely clearing the net.
Photo: AFP
The 23-year-old Belarusian became distressed in the third set and, after being asked by the umpire whether she was all right, broke down in tears during her next service game.
Her only consolation was that she was still hitting her groundstrokes with power and placement, but it was no surprise when she bowed out at the first hurdle.
“That was definitely the weirdest match I’ve ever played,” Peterson said. “It was tough staying focused. I know she was struggling a lot. I just had to stay in my own world — it was really difficult.”
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former