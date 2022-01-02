The Kaohsiung Aquas started the new year at the top of the T1 League standings, after they on Friday edged the visiting Taiwan Beer Herobears 114-113.
The Aquas improved their record to 5-1 at Kaohsiung Arena in the league’s final game of last year. The Taipei-based Herobears had a chance to overtake the Aquas atop the six-team league, but instead fell to 4-2.
Kaohsiung seemed poised for a relatively comfortable victory when they opened the fourth quarter with a 91-78 lead, but they had to sweat it out late.
Herobears forward Chu I-tsung sunk a three-pointer with less than three minutes left to narrow the home side’s lead to 108-104.
The Aquas stretched the lead to five when swingman Xavier Alexander sunk a free throw after being fouled under the basket, and after Chu missed a three-pointer, Aquas center Mindaugas Kupsas converted an offensive rebound to score and put his team up 111-104.
Herobears captain Chiang Yu-an tried to get his team back in the game when he pocketed three free throws after being fouled at a three-point attempt, pulling the margin back to four.
With Taipei fouling intentionally to try to get extra possessions, the Aquas simply needed to hit their free throws to keep the Herobears at bay.
Filipino-American playmaker Jason Brickman pushed the lead to six with two free throws, and while Chiang answered with another three-pointer to pull Taiwan Beer to within three, a free throw by Aquas forward Hu Long-mao in the final 10 seconds clinched the win.
Chu responded with a last-gasp three-pointer in the final seconds, but it only narrowed Kaohsiung’s margin of victory.
Brickman posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists, and also had six rebounds.
The Herobears’ Diamond Stone of the US led his side with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
In yesterday’s game, the New Taipei CTBC DEA beat the Taichung Wagor Suns 95-85 in Taichung.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media. Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine. The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying. It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left