Losses for Liverpool are about as rare as penalty misses by Mohamed Salah, but both happened on Tuesday and, even at the halfway stage of the season, it could cost Juergen Klopp’s team the Premier League title.
Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by a patched-up Leicester City and could find themselves nine points behind Manchester City heading into the new year, with the leaders to play Brentford early this morning Taiwan time.
It is a cushion that might prove to be insurmountable, given that City are on a nine-match winning streak in the league and are looking unstoppable, scoring 17 goals in their past three victories.
Liverpool also will soon be without their two star forwards, Salah and Sadio Mane, who are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations next week. They were granted permission to delay joining up with their national teams ahead of the tournament so they could play for Liverpool over the festive period, but they could not make the difference at the King Power Stadium.
Salah won a penalty, but his weak effort was saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the 16th minute, thereby failing to convert a spot-kick for the first time in 16 attempts.
His previous penalty miss was against Huddersfield Town in October 2017.
Liverpool ultimately slumped to only their second loss in all competitions this season when substitute Ademola Lookman found space between Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, and shot inside the near post in the 59th minute.
“There were too many performances below normal level,” Klopp said. “So often these boys give me the opportunity to say: ‘Wow, what a game.’ Tonight it’s: ‘Wow,’ but in completely the other way.”
Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur were denied victory against 10-man Southampton after having two second-half goals ruled out in a 1-1 draw, while Norwich City are to end the year in last place in the league after a 0-3 loss to Crystal Palace and Watford lost 1-4 to West Ham United.
The 20th round was reduced to seven fixtures when the match between Everton and Newcastle United was postponed because of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad.
The games between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United and Aston Villa had previously been called off.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Russia, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) — whatever the name, now that the NHL is out of the Beijing Olympics, the Russians will be the favorites for the gold medal. After the NHL on Wednesday withdrew from the Games to save a league schedule ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks, Europe-based players are set to dominate the Olympic men’s tournament. That puts the Russians, competing in Beijing as ROC, in a strong position to retain the gold medal they won in 2018 under the OAR name. The changes were required as part of Russia’s sanctions for various doping-related issues across