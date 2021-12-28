Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday.
Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points.
Photo: AFP
“I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though I was about to cry even before the six-minute warmup.”
Uno packed five quads into his free skate, but barely hung onto his quad flip and quad toe, and fell on another quad toe, leaving him with 295.82 points and the silver medal. Kagiyami finished with 292.41 points.
The trio of Japanese skaters are expected to be the toughest competition for American star Nathan Chen at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is set to begin in just under six weeks. Chen competes in the US nationals in two weeks.
“It is good to be able to watch skating. Even if I wasn’t competing I would still want to watch,” Chen said last week, when asked about Hanyu’s return from an eight-month absence from competition due largely to an ankle injury.
“It will be exciting to see how everyone is doing,” said Chen, who has beat Hanyu head-to-head four times since the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“Will that really impact how I plan? Probably not, but it is still useful, I think, to sort of have an understanding where everybody is at. But more than anything, skating is fun to watch,” Chen said.
In another potential Olympic preview this weekend, Russian star Kamila Valieva drove home her status as the overwhelming favorite in Beijing with a record-setting performance at her national championship.
The winner of Skate Canada and the Rostelecom Cup scored 193.10 points in her free skate, eclipsing her record 185.29 set earlier this year, and finished with an astounding 283.48 points.
That put her far ahead of Alexandra Trusova, who finished with 248.65, and Anna Shcherbakova, who claimed the bronze medal with 239.56 points.
Valieva had set the record for a Grand Prix event with her score of 272.71 points at the Rostelecom Cup.
Trusova and Shcherbakova could be Valieva’s closest competition at the Beijing Games, and if that is the case, the trio could allow the Russian skaters to become the first to sweep the Olympic podium for a single nation.
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are adding sparkle to a young costume designer’s growing business, as more Chinese take to the ice and seek tailor-made outfits for figure skating. Zhang Yifan, a 25-year-old designer based in Beijing, has seen business boom since the city won its bid for the Games in February, and began a campaign to lure 300 million Chinese to embrace snow and ice sports. “The effect is showing up on ice rinks,” Zhang said. However, while fashion on the ice has long been a highlight of Olympic figure skating, China’s skaters had few choices until recently. Zhang noticed the gap in
VIRUS FALLOUT: Remaining in the US during the Beijing Winter Games in February would open two weeks to reschedule NHL contests and provide rest for most players NHL players are not to compete in February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the wake of 50 league games being postponed due to COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL’s elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. “It’s disappointing,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the
FIFA on Monday said that staging the FIFA World Cup every two years would offer enormous financial benefits for its member federations as president Gianni Infantino expressed hope that the highly controversial plans would not be derailed by opposition from Europe and South America. Infantino was speaking after FIFA held a virtual global summit with federations to discuss the project, although there was no vote on the subject on Monday, and he refused to confirm if there would be one at the next FIFA Congress on March 31. Soccer’s global body published findings from two separate feasibility studies, which it said showed