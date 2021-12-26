Taiwanese Olympic gold medalist Kuo Hsing-chun in Taipei on Friday received the Sports Elite Awards for best female athlete for the fourth time, while Olympic silver medalist Yang Yung-wei won the award for best male athlete for the first time.
The athletes were honored with the annual awards at a ceremony in Taipei, which, despite losing some luster with many award recipients either competing overseas or in quarantine, was attended by Vice President William Lai.
Kuo and Yang were part of Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics team this year, at which Taiwanese athletes put in their best-ever showing, winning two gold, four silver and six bronze medals to finish in 34th place overall based on the number of gold medals won.
Photo copied by Fang Hui-tsung, Taipei Times
Considered one of Taiwan’s national sporting heroes, Kuo has had a remarkable year.
As well as setting two world records at the Asian Championships in April, she also carried the flag for Taiwan at the opening ceremony in Tokyo, where she went on to claim her first-ever Olympic gold.
Yang took home silver in the men’s under-60kg judo in Tokyo — Taiwan’s first-ever in the sport at the Games — and also won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The judoka’s excellent season meant he finished the year ranked world No. 1 in the men’s under-60kg category.
Yang won his first best male athlete award ahead of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist gymnast Lee Chih-kai, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist golfer Pan Cheng-tsung and archer Tang Chih-chun.
Kuo won her fourth best female athlete award ahead of Tokyo Olympics karate bronze medalist Wen Tzu-yun, Tokyo Olympics taekwondo bronze medalist Lo Chia-ling, Tokyo Olympic boxing bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-wen and Tokyo Olympic table tennis bronze medalist Cheng I-ching.
It is also Kuo’s fifth Sports Elite Award after winning the best sportsmanship award in 2016.
The best coach award was won by Chen Hung-ling for leading men’s doubles badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin to gold in Tokyo, while Lee and Wang also won the award for best outstanding sports team.
