Outbreak claims another match in the Premier League

AP, LONDON





A COVID-19 outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club’s match against Burnley today, the Premier League said on Friday.

It is the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a program that still features six games.

Defending champions and league leaders Manchester City are to host 2016 winners Leicester City among the six games scheduled to go ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte reacts during their Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of COVID-19 issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Everton had asked for the postponement, citing virus cases and injuries, and the league’s board “regrettably approved” the request.

“The board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad,” the league said in a statement. “They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfill their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries.”

On Thursday, outbreaks at Leeds United and Watford forced postponements of their matches today.

Leeds were scheduled to travel to Liverpool, while Watford were to play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the league said.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte described Thursday’s virtual meeting between the Premier League and the bosses of the 20 top-flight teams a waste of time.

“If I have to be honest, it was a meeting that we tried to speak and some coaches tried to speak, to ask about solutions, but I think everything was decided,” Conte said.

Asked if it was a waste of time, the Italian added: “I think so. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can speak and ask what you want, but every decision was [already] taken.”

Tottenham are to host Crystal Palace today.

Palace coach Patrick Vieira is hopeful that his team will be able to play, but said there are “a couple of cases” of COVID-19 at the club.

He did not give more details.