YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality, with fans booing the lackluster display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.
Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0.
Photo: AFP
The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury — half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury — after the Briton dropped out earlier this month with a broken rib and chest infection.
“This guy is a legend and I respect him for taking the fight on with two weeks’ notice,” Paul said in an expletive-laden interview, where he called out Fury for withdrawing from the match.
“It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber,” Paul said. “It’s got to be the best moment of my life.”
Paul has now knocked out all four of his opponents, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.
In the other main event, unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano dominated Miriam Gutierrez to win the lightweight bout via a unanimous decision.
Calvin Cheng broke records in his native Singapore and his career as a long jumper was starting to take off internationally, but then came national service. Now 31 and a lawyer, Cheng cannot help but wonder what could have been. “Unfortunately, I just was not able to get the time off to train,” Cheng said. “That was when I decided that it just wasn’t worth it, and that was when I gave up.” Singaporeans are required to spend two years in the military, police or emergency services upon turning 18, a decades-old policy that leaders say remains necessary to defend the city-state. However, critics
‘STOKED’: Lucas Chianca and partner Kai Lenny took turns surfing and driving the Jet Ski to get each other into the waves, winning the Best Team award a second time Brazil’s Lucas Chianca and France’s Justine Dupont on Monday claimed victories at the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, as high-performance big wave surfing took a leap forward in perfect, giant surf in Portugal. The specialty event saw surfers whipped into the towering waves by Jet Skis, using small, weighted surfboards and footstraps to help navigate the bump and chop. For decades, surfers dreamed of transferring the tight turns, tube rides and aerial maneuvers possible on smaller waves to giant canvases, and from the first wave of the event, it was clear that time had come. Towed into a 12m to 15m peak by his
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round