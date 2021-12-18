Marnus Labuschagne yesterday became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night Test matches, finishing with 103 for Australia during the first session on day 2 of the second Ashes Test against England, who slumped when they began their reply late in the day.
Labuschagne resumed the day on 95 and Australia on 221-2.
In a dramatic 40 minutes to start the day, Labuschagne edged Jimmy Anderson to third-man for four to record the sixth century of his career and first in the Ashes.
Moments later he was caught behind off Ollie Robinson, retreating all the way to the boundary before replays showed it had been a no-ball.
Labuschagne fell in the 400th minute of his innings, LBW after trying to leave a ball in Robinson’s next over that came back at him.
Of the 3,068 players in Test cricket’s 144-year history, only Don Bradman, George Headley, Herbert Sutcliffe and Mike Hussey have reached 2,000 runs faster than Labuschagne’s total in 34 innings.
Bradman achieved his 2,000 runs in 22 innings, Jamaican Headley in 32 and England’s Sutcliffe and Australia’s Hussey in 33.
Australia declared at 473-9 and England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs — still trailing by 456 runs — before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to play.
Michael Nesser got a wicket off his second ball in Test cricket when he had Haseeb Hameed (6) caught at mid-on after Mitchell Starc had Rory Burns (4) caught in the slips off a delivery that went across the left-hander and took the shoulder of the bat.
Starc (39 not out) and Neser (35) had earlier shared a rapid half-century stand for the eighth wicket after England seemed to have contained the damage and had Australia on 390-7 at tea.
Jhye Richardson lofted Chris Woakes (1-103) for a big six off his second ball over midwicket before Smith declared when Richardson was caught behind off Woakes.
Ben Stokes, who dropped a hard catch of Starc off his own bowling, finished with 3-113.
Smith and Alex Carey (51) combined in a 91-run sixth-wicket stand before Anderson removed both batsmen in successive overs just before tea.
Smith shuffled back across the line and was adjudged LBW and Carey chipped an easy catch in the covers.
Australia’s huge first-innings total could prove significant in the outcome of the game.
All eight teams who have posted 300 or more batting first in day-night Tests have gone on to win.
The eight teams to pull up short of that mark have all lost.
Australia are playing their ninth day-night match and have won the previous eight, all at home.
