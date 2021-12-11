Villarreal on Thursday became the last team to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout stages as Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma’s brace helped them to a 3-2 win at Atalanta BC in their rearranged final Group F match.
The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but was postponed due to snow, and Villarreal wasted no time in putting themselves in the driving seat, with Danjuma racing clear to break the deadlock inside three minutes.
Atalanta had more of the ball in Bergamo and mustered plenty of attempts at goal, but their wastefulness proved costly as Etienne Capoue made it 2-0 three minutes before halftime.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The hosts knew only a victory would do for them to grab the final round-of-16 qualification spot in the group behind Manchester United and they came out for the second half in all-out-attack mode.
However, down the other end Danjuma appeared to put the result beyond all doubt in the 51st minute with a fine goal on the turn, before substitute Ruslan Malinovskiy rifled home to give Atalanta hope 19 minutes from time.
Duvan Zapata scored again for Atalanta with a well-taken goal, but it was not enough as Villarreal secured second spot, four points ahead of the Italian side, who go into the UEFA Europa League.
“We started very badly and in these games it becomes difficult when you go behind so early,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told Amazon. “The players put in a lot of good performances, but we missed a little bit tonight. When we managed to improve the game was gone.”
Danjuma’s first came about after Atalanta were caught too high up the pitch when conceding possession, with the Villarreal striker slotting through the legs of goalkeeper Juan Musso.
It was the fastest goal Atalanta had ever conceded in the Champions League, but it did not disrupt their flow.
The chances came and went for the hosts, while Capoue’s emphatic strike and a smart finish from Danjuma — his 10th goal of the season in all competitions — seemingly ended the match as a contest.
However, Atalanta are not lacking in spirit and they soon battled back. Malinovskiy’s arrowing strike did not cause Villarreal too much concern, but Zapata’s lofted finish did and Luis Muriel hit the post moments later.
The Taiwan Dragons want to take Taiwanese cricket global and are pushing ahead — including with the 50-ball tournament that ended yesterday — despite a lack of funding and poor weather. The Taiwan Stars won the 50-ball final at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, with 83 from 10 five-ball overs giving them enough for a six-run win over the Pakistan Cricket Club (PCCT). Several hours of play were lost last month due to poor weather. Dragons president Marlan Samarasinghe said that the tournament was intended to gauge the viability of Taiwan-based players to compete in a new world club cricket
French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started. His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal. Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week. “He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the
A Dutch sex toy company’s attempt to reach fans of the wholesome sport of curling led some broadcasters to cancel their livestream of a tournament that is to determine the final spots in the Beijing Winter Games. Local organizers of the Olympic qualifier in the Netherlands said they were told that on-ice ads with the EasyToys name and a non-explicit logo were too much for a US audience. Dutch media reported that the livestream was also canceled in Japan. “I’m not the right man to have an opinion on what is normal in which country,” promoter Dagmar van Stiphout said. “I think they’re
The world’s best women’s alpine skiers, who are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games, on Friday expressed concern over China’s treatment of former world No. 1 doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, but would still be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern. Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the government have commented on Peng’s accusation and the topic