US Open champion and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said he had the best week of his career as he went unbeaten in the Davis Cup finals and helped the Russia Tennis Federation claim their first title in 15 years with a 2-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.
“It was an amazing two weeks because it’s never easy to come here at the end of the season. I’m more happy for the team than for myself,” Medvedev said after winning 7-6 (7), 6-2 against Croatia’s Marin Cilic.
Medvedev did not lose a set in the tournament.
Earlier, world No. 5 Andrey Rublev needed just 1 hour, 32 minutes to beat Borna Gojo and put Russia in the lead.
“What I love about these kinds of tournaments, when we play as a country, is the bond we create as a team,” Rublev told reporters. “We do everything together and it creates this will to win for your friends, for the team.”
Russia went unbeaten in the Davis Cup finals, winning their group opener 3-0 against Ecuador and only struggling to beat one of their rivals, hosts Spain, who handed them their only loss in the singles when Feliciano Lopez edged Rublev in three sets.
That win created animosity between the Spanish crowd and the Russian team — until the final, when they received a standing ovation.
After beating Spain, Russia eliminated Sweden and Germany decisively on their way to Sunday’s final, when they won the Davis Cup for the first time since lifting the 2006 title.
“I was eight years old and was in the arena. Don’t remember anything other than it was against Argentina,” Rublev said, smiling broadly.
Russia claimed their third Davis Cup to tie Czech Republic and Germany for sixth place on the all-time winners’ list.
ITF ON PENG SHUAI
The president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) yesterday told the BBC that it did not have plans to suspend events in China amid widespread concern over the well-being of Chinese star player Peng Shuai.
The former doubles world No. 1 made a sexual assault accusation against former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, then disappeared from public view last month, prompting the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to suspend its lucrative tournaments in China.
ITF president David Haggerty said that the governing body — which oversees the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, along with a number of lower-level tournaments — did not have plans to follow suit.
“We don’t want to punish a billion people, so we will continue to run our junior events in the country and our senior events that are there for the time being,” Haggerty told the BBC, adding that the group would “work behind to scenes” to help resolve the matter.
The Taiwan Dragons want to take Taiwanese cricket global and are pushing ahead — including with the 50-ball tournament that ended yesterday — despite a lack of funding and poor weather. The Taiwan Stars won the 50-ball final at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, with 83 from 10 five-ball overs giving them enough for a six-run win over the Pakistan Cricket Club (PCCT). Several hours of play were lost last month due to poor weather. Dragons president Marlan Samarasinghe said that the tournament was intended to gauge the viability of Taiwan-based players to compete in a new world club cricket
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started. His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal. Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week. “He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the
The world’s best women’s alpine skiers, who are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games, on Friday expressed concern over China’s treatment of former world No. 1 doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, but would still be in the start gate fighting for Olympic medals. Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern. Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the government have commented on Peng’s accusation and the topic