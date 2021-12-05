SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





BADMINTON

Lee, Wang fall in Indonesia

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday lost to Indonesia’s world No. 1 duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s doubles semi-finals at the BWF World Tour Finals in Indonesia. In just more than 1 hour of play, Gideon and Sukamuljo, who lost to Lee and Wang in the Group A round of the Tokyo Games, beat the Taiwanese 18-21, 23-21, 21-17 to advance to today’s finals against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Lee and Wang have not won a tournament since taking gold in Tokyo.

TABLE TENNIS

Lin Yun-ju out of Cup

Taiwanese ace Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore, after China’s Wang Chuqin beat the world No. 6 player 0-3. Wang quickly won each of the three games 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 to add to Lin’s disappointment, after he last month lost to South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. At the Houston tournament, Lin and mixed doubles partner Cheng I-ching won a bronze medal. Cheng is today to play Japan’s Hina Hayata in the women’s singles round of 16 in Singapore.

CRICKET

Ajaz Patel claims 10-for

New Zealand’s batsmen yesterday collapsed to 62 all out in the second Test, after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 wickets in India’s 325. New Zealand trailed the hosts by 263 runs on the second day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India did not enforce the follow-on. Ajaz emulated England’s Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to complete his perfect 10 in the second session. He returned figures of 10-119 with his left-arm spin, but Mayank Agarwal’s 150 and a 52 by Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total on a turning track.

HORSE RACING

Lawyer contests drug test

A split sample test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that the presence of a prohibited substance was from a topical ointment and not an injection, an attorney for the horse’s owner said. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from running in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the triple crown. Clark Brewster, an attorney for Zedan Racing, said the testing of the sample was completed by the New York Racing Laboratory and “scientifically confirmed” Medina Spirit was not injected with betamethasone. The Kentucky commission and the New York lab were not immediately available for comment.

ATHLETICS

Ex-global athletics head dies

The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family said. The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015. Diack, who was also a powerful figure at the International Olympic Committee, was last year found guilty of corruption in France for covering up Russian doping cases in exchange for bribes. He was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two were suspended, and fined 500,000 euros (US$565,700), but was spared jail because of his age.