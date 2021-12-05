BADMINTON
Lee, Wang fall in Indonesia
Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday lost to Indonesia’s world No. 1 duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s doubles semi-finals at the BWF World Tour Finals in Indonesia. In just more than 1 hour of play, Gideon and Sukamuljo, who lost to Lee and Wang in the Group A round of the Tokyo Games, beat the Taiwanese 18-21, 23-21, 21-17 to advance to today’s finals against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Lee and Wang have not won a tournament since taking gold in Tokyo.
TABLE TENNIS
Lin Yun-ju out of Cup
Taiwanese ace Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore, after China’s Wang Chuqin beat the world No. 6 player 0-3. Wang quickly won each of the three games 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 to add to Lin’s disappointment, after he last month lost to South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. At the Houston tournament, Lin and mixed doubles partner Cheng I-ching won a bronze medal. Cheng is today to play Japan’s Hina Hayata in the women’s singles round of 16 in Singapore.
CRICKET
Ajaz Patel claims 10-for
New Zealand’s batsmen yesterday collapsed to 62 all out in the second Test, after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 wickets in India’s 325. New Zealand trailed the hosts by 263 runs on the second day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India did not enforce the follow-on. Ajaz emulated England’s Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to complete his perfect 10 in the second session. He returned figures of 10-119 with his left-arm spin, but Mayank Agarwal’s 150 and a 52 by Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total on a turning track.
HORSE RACING
Lawyer contests drug test
A split sample test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that the presence of a prohibited substance was from a topical ointment and not an injection, an attorney for the horse’s owner said. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from running in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the triple crown. Clark Brewster, an attorney for Zedan Racing, said the testing of the sample was completed by the New York Racing Laboratory and “scientifically confirmed” Medina Spirit was not injected with betamethasone. The Kentucky commission and the New York lab were not immediately available for comment.
ATHLETICS
Ex-global athletics head dies
The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family said. The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015. Diack, who was also a powerful figure at the International Olympic Committee, was last year found guilty of corruption in France for covering up Russian doping cases in exchange for bribes. He was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two were suspended, and fined 500,000 euros (US$565,700), but was spared jail because of his age.
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the
They do not call Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. The WBA and IBF bantamweight world champion is undefeated, with all but three of his wins by knockout — mostly in the early rounds. Drawing praise as one of the best “pound for pound” active boxers around, and the best out of Asia since Manny Pacquiao, Inoue has his eyes on the big time. Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) made his Las Vegas debut last year with a knockout victory over Jason Moloney, which followed a fight in California in 2019. Signed with Bob Arum’s boxing promotion company Top Rank, Inoue fought again
‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: Alexia Putellas won the women’s award after she led Barcelona to victory in the Champions League, scoring a penalty to beat Chelsea 4-0 in the final Lionel Messi said winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men’s Ballon d’Or prize for a seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain’s Alexia Putellas took the women’s award. Now 34, Messi pipped much-fancied rivals such as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to take the award in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, the city he now calls home after leaving boyhood club Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in August. Despite his tearful goodbye from Barcelona and his relatively underwhelming start to life in France, the jury of journalists from around the