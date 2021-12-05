Taiwan’s Min Lee on Friday won the WPG Ladies Open, lifting her fifth Taiwan LPGA (TLPGA) Championship trophy of her career at Sunrise Gold and Country Club in Taoyuan.
In the final round, Lee carded a 73 to finish with a four-over-par 220, two shots clear of defending champion and current TLPGA Tour money leader Wu Chia-Yen.
The trophy was also the ninth win of Lee’s career, meaning that the 26-year-old takes home the top prize of NT$1.1 million (US$39,678).
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan LPGA
After returning to Taiwan from the US, she took advantage of the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to focus on herself and how to perform at the highest level, Lee said after her win, adding that the key to victory was her state of mind during the competition.
“Now, I can face the game more positively and comfortably,” she added.
Lee had a five-shot lead after the first nine holes before three bogeys in the last nine due to windy conditions during the final round at the three-day tournament, which started on Wednesday.
Wu shot a 71 to end with a six-over-par 222 to finish in second place. She had four birdies and two bogeys in the third round.
The WPG Ladies Open is the seventh leg of the TLPGA Tour with 75 participants competing to add NT$1.1 million to their ranking on the TLPGA Tour money leaderboard.
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the
They do not call Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. The WBA and IBF bantamweight world champion is undefeated, with all but three of his wins by knockout — mostly in the early rounds. Drawing praise as one of the best “pound for pound” active boxers around, and the best out of Asia since Manny Pacquiao, Inoue has his eyes on the big time. Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) made his Las Vegas debut last year with a knockout victory over Jason Moloney, which followed a fight in California in 2019. Signed with Bob Arum’s boxing promotion company Top Rank, Inoue fought again
‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: Alexia Putellas won the women’s award after she led Barcelona to victory in the Champions League, scoring a penalty to beat Chelsea 4-0 in the final Lionel Messi said winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men’s Ballon d’Or prize for a seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain’s Alexia Putellas took the women’s award. Now 34, Messi pipped much-fancied rivals such as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to take the award in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, the city he now calls home after leaving boyhood club Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in August. Despite his tearful goodbye from Barcelona and his relatively underwhelming start to life in France, the jury of journalists from around the