Taiwan’s Min Lee wins WPG Ladies Open title

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Min Lee on Friday won the WPG Ladies Open, lifting her fifth Taiwan LPGA (TLPGA) Championship trophy of her career at Sunrise Gold and Country Club in Taoyuan.

In the final round, Lee carded a 73 to finish with a four-over-par 220, two shots clear of defending champion and current TLPGA Tour money leader Wu Chia-Yen.

The trophy was also the ninth win of Lee’s career, meaning that the 26-year-old takes home the top prize of NT$1.1 million (US$39,678).

People pour water over Taiwan’s Min Lee after she won the WPG Ladies Open in Taoyuan on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan LPGA

After returning to Taiwan from the US, she took advantage of the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to focus on herself and how to perform at the highest level, Lee said after her win, adding that the key to victory was her state of mind during the competition.

“Now, I can face the game more positively and comfortably,” she added.

Lee had a five-shot lead after the first nine holes before three bogeys in the last nine due to windy conditions during the final round at the three-day tournament, which started on Wednesday.

Wu shot a 71 to end with a six-over-par 222 to finish in second place. She had four birdies and two bogeys in the third round.

The WPG Ladies Open is the seventh leg of the TLPGA Tour with 75 participants competing to add NT$1.1 million to their ranking on the TLPGA Tour money leaderboard.