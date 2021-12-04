Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo moved past another career milestone by scoring twice against Arsenal on Thursday to take his tally to 801 for club and country, earning high praise from some of the great goalscorers of the game.
The Premier League’s all-time top scorer, Alan Shearer, was stunned by Ronaldo’s performance in United’s 3-2 win.
“You just have to sit there and say ‘wow’ and applaud the guy,” Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video. “It’s very difficult to get to the top, but it is staying there too. You have to get up in the morning and go again and the whole world is looking for you to perform every week. It’s just phenomenal what he’s done.”
Photo: AFP
Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry said he would need “two lives” to beat the 36-year-old’s latest record.
Ronaldo has scored 686 club goals for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and 115 goals for Portugal.
There is some debate over his status as the most prolific scorer in men’s soccer, with Brazil’s Pele and Romario both having more than 1,000 goals, but statisticians say the Portugal forward tops the scoring charts in official competitions.
Photo: Reuters
Former England international Gary Lineker said that Ronaldo’s latest career milestone was “utterly bonkers.”
“He is indisputably one of the greatest players in the history of the game. An absolute phenomenon,” Lineker wrote on Twitter.
Ronaldo is United’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.
Elsewhere, Antonio Conte said that Tottenham Hotspur are starting to understand his philosophy after Son Heung-min’s first Premier League goal since October sealed a 2-0 win against Brentford.
A Sergi Canos own-goal gave Tottenham the lead in the first half and Son wrapped up their second successive Premier League win after the interval.
It was Son’s 75th top-flight goal since joining the north Londoners from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2015.
Tottenham are up to sixth place after extending their unbeaten league run under Conte to three matches since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo last month.
“It was a good performance against a dangerous team,” Conte said. “I’m happy, because I have seen great commitment and good passion from the players. It’s a good reaction.”
“The players are starting to understand my philosophy,” he said. “With the ball we can do better, but at the same time the second goal was really good. The three points are good for the confidence. We have started on a new path. The players are showing me great desire to change the situation.”
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Tsai Ing-wen attended pre-game events, with her staff saying that she wanted to show her strong support for the nation’s most popular sport Two home runs gave the CTBC Brothers a 2-0 victory over the Uni-President Lions in an otherwise pitcher-dominated Taiwan Series opener in Taichung yesterday. CTBC took the lead in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Taichung Intercontinental Stadium fully open and filled to capacity with 20,000 spectators because health authorities have kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. CTBC fans dominated the stands, turning them yellow as so many were wearing their team’s colors. The CPBL’s championship series is to continue with Game 2 today, also in Taichung. President Tsai Ing-wen made an unannounced visit prior to game’s start, participating in the opening ceremony and posing
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the
Next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar is sure to be without either Italy or Portugal after the current and previous European champions were drawn into the same qualifying playoff bracket on Friday, meaning that at least one will fail to qualify for the tournament. Italy first face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semi-final in March, with the winners to play away against either Portugal or Turkey for a spot at the World Cup. Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, missing the tournament for the first time since 1958 after losing in the playoffs against