The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium.
The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years.
It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes — and also for CTBC owner Jeffrey Koo Jr, who attended the game and was hugged by his team’s coaches and players after victory was achieved.
However, the celebrations got started a little prematurely.
Brothers lefty Jose de Paula was on the mound with the two outs and two men on base in the bottom of the ninth when there was a foul tip.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
The Brothers fans leaped to their feet in mistaken celebration and yellow streamers flew, but the cleaners were forced into action before the final strike was completed.
That prompted a repeat of the celebrations.
The Lions had Hu Chih-wei starting on the mound.
Hu spent eight years in North America, returning to Taiwan last year, mainly in the minor leagues, but had spent some time with the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB.
He compiled a 4-4 record with a 4.74 ERA in 12 games in the regular CPBL season this year.
CTBC started Dominican righthander Jose Valdez, a late-season signing who had only two starting assignments and two relief appearances last month, registering a 1-0 record with a 2.45 ERA.
In the opening frame, CTBC leadoff batter Wang Wei-cheng reached base and, one out later, a sacrifice bunt moved him to third base and he came home on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
CTBC padded their lead in the fourth, with designated hitter Chou Ssu-chi getting on base on a walk.
Outfielder Tsan Tzu-hsien singled, before a sacrifice bunt pushed the duo into scoring position and two more hits brought them home for a 3-0 lead.
CTBC piled on two more runs in seventh frame on RBI hits by outfielder Tsan Tzu-hsien and second baseman Yueh Tung-hua to make the score 5-0.
It is the first time that Taiwan’s professional baseball championship series has finished in December, as league games were suspended from the middle of May to the middle of July amid a nationwide COVID-19 alert.
Play resumed behind closed doors, before ballparks were allowed to open at 25 percent capacity in August and 50 percent in October.
They were fully opened in the first week of last month.
Attendance at Taiwan Series games bolstered the CPBL, with post-season tickets priced higher than regular-season contests.
Outfield seats sold for nearly NT$1,000 each, while infield seats were nearly NT$2,000, with higher prices for VIP boxes.
All of the games were either sold out or near capacity, a sharp contrast to the empty stadiums earlier in the year.
Game 1 in Taichung had a crowd of about 20,000 and Game 2 at the same venue had 18,888.
Game 3 in Kaohsiung had more than 10,000 people and last night’s Game 4 was at full capacity, with 10,000 at the Tainan Municipal Stadium.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Tsai Ing-wen attended pre-game events, with her staff saying that she wanted to show her strong support for the nation’s most popular sport Two home runs gave the CTBC Brothers a 2-0 victory over the Uni-President Lions in an otherwise pitcher-dominated Taiwan Series opener in Taichung yesterday. CTBC took the lead in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Taichung Intercontinental Stadium fully open and filled to capacity with 20,000 spectators because health authorities have kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. CTBC fans dominated the stands, turning them yellow as so many were wearing their team’s colors. The CPBL’s championship series is to continue with Game 2 today, also in Taichung. President Tsai Ing-wen made an unannounced visit prior to game’s start, participating in the opening ceremony and posing