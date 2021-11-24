The heart-warming moment on Sunday when AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho gifted Felix Afena-Gyan a new pair of trainers after his two goals as a substitute at Genoa in Serie A was overshadowed by what some assumed was a racist remark made by somebody in the room.
In a video posted online by the Ghanaian forward on Monday, an unidentified man off-camera can be heard saying in Italian “there are bananas inside” as the 18-year-old unpacked the box given to him by Mourinho.
Neither Mourinho nor Afena-Gyan, who were speaking in English, reacted to the remark which was made while the striker was unpacking his gift.
Photo: EPA-EFE
AS Roma were not immediately available to comment, but Afena-Gyan posted a message on Monday playing down the incident, saying it was a joke about him eating lots of bananas.
“I have been reading a lot of comments about the video I published earlier today of a special moment for me with the coach,” he said on Instagram. “I want to assure you all that I was not offended by the background comment made in the video in any way — and that I truly believe there was no racist intent.”
“Since the first day I arrived at the club, I have been welcomed into the family by everyone, who have joked with me like they do all members of the family,” Afena-Gyan said.
“Because they see that I eat bananas a lot, that has become a thing we laugh about sometimes — and I believe the comment was another example of that,” he said.
The video, which was widely shared online, came after Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score two superb goals in Roma’s 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa on Sunday.
After the match, Mourinho said that he had “promised to buy him [Afena-Gyan] a pair of shoes he likes that cost 800 euros [US$901]” and the Portuguese coach kept his word.
The teenager, who arrived in Rome from his native Ghana to join the club’s Under-19 team in January, only made his senior debut last month and has yet to start a first-team match.
He was brought on for the final 15 minutes against Genoa and made a huge impact, sliding in the opener before firing home a superb long-range strike in stoppage time to send Mourinho’s side up to fifth place in the standings.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium fell just short at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday, losing the doubles championship match 3-6, 4-6 to top-seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Third-seeds Hsieh and Mertens fell to the unbeaten Czech duo in 1 hour, 18 minutes on the hard courts of the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In her partner’s speech after the match, Mertens thanked Hsieh for their great results this year. “And everybody who made this possible, I mean it means a lot to the players that we’re here,” Mertens said. “So, I’m