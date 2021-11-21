SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Andrade stops Quigley

Demetrius Andrade on Friday night stopped Jason Quigley of Ireland in the second round to retain his World Boxing Organization middleweight title at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. The 33-year-old Andrade, from Providence, Rhode Island, improved to 31-0 with his 15th knockout, dropping Quigley (19-2, 14 knockouts) three times. In the second round, Andrade sent Quigley to the canvas with a left to the temple. After Quigley got up Andrade swarmed over him and dropped him in a corner with a right hand to the top of the head. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr stepped in and stopped the fight 2 minutes, 24 seconds into the round. The co-main event between World Boxing Council flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico and McWilliams Arroyo was a no-decision after two rounds due to a cut along Arroyo’s left eye that he sustained due to an accidental head butt. Martinez (16-1, 1 no contest 14 knockouts) retained his title.

BASEBALL

Guardians sign falls

An opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians on Friday began with a bang, but not the one they had hoped for. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise as the MLB team officially transitioned from being the Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk. “Well, that’s an ominous sign,” one onlooker yelled. A worker was on a ladder checking bolts when the sign snapped a small section of the ballpark’s stone exterior, fell about 3m and smashed into pieces. No one was injured.

SOCCER

Augsburg down Bayern

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Friday crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Augsburg without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is back in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Goals by Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put Augsburg 2-0 up, and although Robert Lewandowski claimed his 14th goal in 12 league games, it was not enough to rescue Bayern. “We deserve to fall behind in the first half,” Thomas Mueller told DAZN after his 600th appearance for Bayern ended in disappointment. “We gave away possession, dealt with crosses badly. This is a bitter setback for us and our confidence.”

MOTORCYCLING

Marquez to get eye tests

Spanish motorcycling ace Marc Marquez is to undergo eye tests next month, after which his Honda team are to make a decision over his participation next season. Six-time world champion Marquez missed the final MotoGP of the season in Valencia, Spain, last weekend. He is also sitting out testing under way at Jerez. Honda director Alberto Puig said Marquez’s health must come first after the 28-year-old began to experience double vision. “How he feels is the most important thing,” Puig said. “He’s about the same as when he was diagnosed and he needs time and rest. Round Christmas time we’ll see what condition he’s in and make a decision then.”