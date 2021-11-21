BOXING
Andrade stops Quigley
Demetrius Andrade on Friday night stopped Jason Quigley of Ireland in the second round to retain his World Boxing Organization middleweight title at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. The 33-year-old Andrade, from Providence, Rhode Island, improved to 31-0 with his 15th knockout, dropping Quigley (19-2, 14 knockouts) three times. In the second round, Andrade sent Quigley to the canvas with a left to the temple. After Quigley got up Andrade swarmed over him and dropped him in a corner with a right hand to the top of the head. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr stepped in and stopped the fight 2 minutes, 24 seconds into the round. The co-main event between World Boxing Council flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico and McWilliams Arroyo was a no-decision after two rounds due to a cut along Arroyo’s left eye that he sustained due to an accidental head butt. Martinez (16-1, 1 no contest 14 knockouts) retained his title.
BASEBALL
Guardians sign falls
An opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians on Friday began with a bang, but not the one they had hoped for. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise as the MLB team officially transitioned from being the Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk. “Well, that’s an ominous sign,” one onlooker yelled. A worker was on a ladder checking bolts when the sign snapped a small section of the ballpark’s stone exterior, fell about 3m and smashed into pieces. No one was injured.
SOCCER
Augsburg down Bayern
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Friday crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Augsburg without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is back in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Goals by Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put Augsburg 2-0 up, and although Robert Lewandowski claimed his 14th goal in 12 league games, it was not enough to rescue Bayern. “We deserve to fall behind in the first half,” Thomas Mueller told DAZN after his 600th appearance for Bayern ended in disappointment. “We gave away possession, dealt with crosses badly. This is a bitter setback for us and our confidence.”
MOTORCYCLING
Marquez to get eye tests
Spanish motorcycling ace Marc Marquez is to undergo eye tests next month, after which his Honda team are to make a decision over his participation next season. Six-time world champion Marquez missed the final MotoGP of the season in Valencia, Spain, last weekend. He is also sitting out testing under way at Jerez. Honda director Alberto Puig said Marquez’s health must come first after the 28-year-old began to experience double vision. “How he feels is the most important thing,” Puig said. “He’s about the same as when he was diagnosed and he needs time and rest. Round Christmas time we’ll see what condition he’s in and make a decision then.”
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
‘DIFFERENT IDEAS’: Lin Cheng-feng is to replace Bruce Billings as pitching coach after he resigned, reportedly due to an altercation with manager Hong I-chung The Fubon Guardians yesterday said cultural differences were to blame for American pitching coach Bruce Billings’ resignation after he clashed with manager Hong I-chung over the handling of pitchers in the bullpen. Farm team pitching coach Lin Cheng-feng would replace Billings as pitching coach for the last week of the CPBL season, Fubon said in a news release. Billings and Hong’s dispute has bitterly divided Fubon fans and has been trending on Taiwan’s sports forums. Some support Billings, saying that after he started the job in August, he did a good job improving Fubon’s pitching staff. Billings signed with the Uni-President Lions as a