The Netherlands on Tuesday clinched the final automatic place in European qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year as late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay sealed a 2-0 win over Norway.
The Dutch, with injured coach Louis van Gaal watching from the stands in Rotterdam, only needed a point to top Group G and came through a nervy encounter to finish two points clear of second-placed Turkey, who pipped Norway to a playoff spot.
Tottenham winger Bergwijn smashed Arnaut Danjuma’s cross into the top corner with six minutes left at De Kuip.
Photo: AFP
Barcelona’s Depay then made it two one minute into injury time as he slotted home Bergwijn’s pass to seal the Netherlands a return to the tournament after missing out on Russia in 2018.
“Of course there are many things that could be improved, but the result was the most important. We are going to Qatar,” Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk told broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting.
“I was very sorry that the national coach was there from a distance and the fans were not there at all. We’re going to celebrate well inside [the stadium]. I can’t wait for the World Cup,” he said.
The Netherlands join Belgium, Croatia, England, Denmark, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland to have qualified directly from Europe.
In the playoffs, Turkey are alongside UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Ukraine and Wales, with the draw on Friday next week for the games in March.
Elsewhere, in Group E, Wales secured a home game in the playoffs after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff against Belgium without injured captain Gareth Bale.
“It’s so important to get a home draw — look at the teams that have come in second, the likes of Portugal and Italy — it’s been a bit nervy,” Wales goalscorer Kieffer Moore told Sky Sports. “But nights like this, I’d back us to take on anyone.”
In Group D, Finland missed out on the playoffs as Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scored in World Cup holders France’s 2-0 win in Helsinki.
The pair became the first France players to score in four successive Les Bleus games since David Trezeguet in 2003.
Eslewhere, Canada took a giant stride towards their first World Cup finals appearance in 36 years, after beating Mexico 2-1 to vault to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying standings.
Two goals either side of halftime from Turkey-based forward Cyle Larin fired the Canadians to a victory, which leaves them one point clear of the US, with 16 points from eight games.
Argentina qualified for as a point in their 0-0 draw with Brazil proved enough after defeats for Chile and Uruguay.
The reigning Copa America champions came into the match against their archrivals knowing that a win might not be enough to secure their ticket, but a draw could be.
Chile’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ecuador, coupled with Uruguay’s 3-0 loss to Bolivia, sent Argentina through.
It caps a fine year for Argentina and Lionel Messi, who won their 15th Copa America in July with a 1-0 final victory over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana Stadium.
“If we analyze this year, it was beautiful. What we’ve been through with the fans ... everything was complete,” Rodrigo de Paul said.
