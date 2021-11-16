Offshore powerboat racers Lorne Leibel and John Tomlinson on Sunday piloted Canada Homes to a Super Cat class world championship on the third and final racing day of the Race World Offshore Key West Championships in the Florida Keys.
Driver Leibel of Toronto and throttleman Tomlinson of Miami pulled ahead of M-Con, which easily won the first two races on Wednesday and Friday, after the 38-foot Skater broke down on the fifth lap of Sunday’s race.
M-Con’s driver, Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, and throttleman Tyler Miller of Wathena, Kansas, could only watch Leibel and Tomlinson finish the race and grab a Union Internationale Motonautique world title.
Photo: AP
“I told Lorne that the first thing you’ve got to do in Key West is to finish all three races under full power, and if you do that you’ve got a really good shot at winning the championship,” Tomlinson said.
Huski-Alegra Motorsports earned world championship honors in the extreme class, despite a breakdown shortly after Sunday’s start.
Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, the boat was driven by Carlos De Quesada and throttled by Steve Curtis.
The Maryland-based LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness, driven by Brit Lilly and throttled by Kevin Smith, clinched the Stock V title after leading the class on all three race days.
Boatfloater.com, throttled by Steve Kildahl and driven by his son, Stephen Kildahl, both of Sarasota, Florida, secured the Modified V championship.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the