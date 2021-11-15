Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar on Saturday won the only women’s World Cup parallel slalom of the season, edging Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway in the final of the floodlit event.
Slokar lost the first run of the final in dense snowfall, but beat Stjernesund in the decisive heat to win by .05 seconds on aggregate.
It was the first career win for Slokar, whose previous best result was eighth in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in March — the final slalom of last year.
Photo: AFP
“For sure, it’s not the same as winning slalom or giant slalom, but I enjoyed it. It’s nice. It was a great experience,” Slokar said, adding that she had not expected to win.
“I’m really enjoying skiing parallel, even if I don’t train it much. It’s fun, I like to compete when I have someone I can see next to me,” Slokar added.
Stjernesund’s Norwegian teammate, Kristin Lysdahl, beat world champion Marta Bassino of Italy by 0.1 seconds in the duel for third place.
Pre-race favorites Lara Gut-Behrami, who had her 300th career World Cup start, and Katharina Liensberger, who shared the world title with Bassino in February, both failed to finish their second run in the last 16.
Many of the leading giant slalom skiers sat out of the event — including Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Federica Brignone — who all preferred to train for upcoming races.
Recovered from a back issue, Shiffrin is planning to race at two slaloms in Levi, Finland, next weekend.
Parallel racing is part of next year’s Beijing Olympics, but only as a team event.
The race had a knockout format as two competitors raced side by side on identical, shortened giant slalom courses.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)