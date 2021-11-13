Sponsors asked to defend support for Beijing Games

AP





Leading sponsors of the Beijing Winter Olympics should explain why they remain largely silent about alleged human rights abuses in China with the Games opening there in just under three months, Human Rights Watch said yesterday.

The rights group said in an online briefing that it had reached out to all but one of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) so-called TOP sponsors — and leading broadcast rights holder NBC — in lengthy letters almost six months ago.

The only reply came from sponsor Allianz, which it wrote only last month.

“We stand behind the Olympic movement and our longstanding support for its ideals will not waver,” Allianz said.

The Games are to open on Feb. 4.

The letters asked sponsors to be aware of the rights climate in China, and to scrutinize supply chains and other operations to assure that they do not “contribute to human rights violations.”

“There are just three months until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but corporate sponsors remain silent over how they are using their influence to address China’s appalling human rights record,” Human Rights Watch China director Sophie Richardson said in a statement.

Sponsors risk “being associated with an Olympics tainted by censorship and repression,” the statement said.

The TOP sponsors, at the time of the letter, included: Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Dow, General Electric, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Toyota and Visa.

Two sponsors — Dow and General Electric — have completed contracts with the IOC that ended with the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In total, TOP sponsors paid about US$1 billion in cash and in-kind payments to the IOC in the 2013-2016 Olympic cycle, a figure that was expected to double when complete figures are released for the 2017-2020 cycle.

This cycle has been delayed by the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.