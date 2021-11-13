Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens on Thursday won their opening match in the doubles at the WTA Finals, while in the singles, Paula Badosa started off slowly, but won 10 games in a row to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0.
Sabalenka, the world’s No. 2 player, dominated early in the match to take a 4-2 lead, but Badosa recovered and won four games in a row to win the first set and then controlled the second with three breaks.
“I played pretty good, the conditions here at tough to play, but I played and amazing match I knew I had to play like this to beat her,” Badosa said.
Sabalenka, who won titles in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this season, is the first seed in Mexico because world No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia is not defending her WTA Finals title due to continuing COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions.
“I am really disappointed of myself and this match, but hopefully I can bring myself back,” Sabalenka said.
Barty had to undergo two weeks of quarantine when she returned to her Brisbane home in September after the US Open and did not want to do the same again traveling to Mexico.
Badosa is having a breakthrough season after starting the year ranked 70th. The Spaniard is to play her next match against Maria Sakkari, who used her strong first serve to extend her dominance over former French Open champion Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 6-4 win earlier in the day.
“My life has changed so much and very fast, I have so much more stress now with a lot of eyes on me,” Badosa said. “The ceiling is high for me, I have always dream big, I want to play in this type of tournaments to play against the best and being challenged every day.”
The 26-year-old Sakkari, who is also having a breakout year, also beat Swiatek in straight sets in the French Open quarter-finals and Ostrava semi-finals this year.
Sakkari started the year ranked 21st and although she did not win a title this season, she reached the final in Ostrava and the semi-finals at the US Open, Roland Garros and Miami to become the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA Finals.
Swiatek, who won titles in Adelaide and Rome this year, is also making her debut at the season-ending tournament.
“Yeah, I think it was a very solid match from my side,” Sakkari said. “Obviously my serve really helped my game. I felt quite good with the altitude. I could control my shots pretty well. I think every day I’ll feel even better.”
Sakkari won 26 of the first 27 points on her first serve, and broke her opponent in the third and seventh games of the first set.
She then broke again for a 4-3 lead in the second.
“I think finding the right way of serving here, it’s probably the key. You set up a point the way you want to. Definitely, I mean, having a percentage like that helps your game so much,” she said.
All of the players are having to adjust their game to the nearly 1,500m altitude of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city.
In Group 2 of the doubles, Hsieh and her Belgian partner defeated Chile’s Alexa Guarachi Mathison and Desirae Krawczyk of the US 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.
Hsieh and Mertens won 68 of the 120 points — with 41 winners on their own serve — and saved two of the three break points they played.
“First group win in the pocket,” Hsieh wrote on Facebook shortly after the match.
