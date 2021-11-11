Chinese police detained three people after thousands of cheering fans packed a square in Wuhan to watch a Chinese team win a major e-sports world title, state media said.
More than 2,000 people burst into celebration in Wuhan — where COVID-19 emerged in late 2019 — after watching an outdoor livestream of Edward Gaming (EDG) winning the League of Legends crown.
The Shanghai-based professional gaming team defeated South Korean title-holders Damwon in Reykjavik on Saturday, sparking scenes of night-time jubilation in China.
Photo: AP
Footage of the Wuhan party published by Chinese media showed a large crowd gathered outdoors in front of a big screen, with cheering fans waving flags bearing EDG’s logo and packed into a square.
At least 2,000 people attended the unauthorized viewing party, the state-run People’s Daily reported, and cited police as saying that the three organizers had failed to obtain a permit.
The organizers “caused hidden risks for safety and order,” the People’s Daily said.
“Some crazy e-sports fans went a bit too far,” the English-language version of the Global Times added.
Police detained the three organizers for up to 10 days and fined them at least 500 yuan (US$78).
League of Legends is a massively popular multiplayer online battle arena game and EDG’s championship success was widely celebrated in China.
Images on Chinese social media showed chanting fans gathering at university dormitories and rushing out into the streets.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
An 83-year-old from Alabama started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago — and never stopped. On Sunday, M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart strode into the record books as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail. Eberhart, known by the trail name “Nimblewill Nomad,” said that despite having tens of thousands of kilometers under his belt, the trail was tough going at his age, leading to quite a few spills on slippery rocks. “I’ve a got a couple of skid marks on me, but I’m OK,” he said in an interview. “You’ve got to have an incredible resolve to do this.” To take