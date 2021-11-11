Chinese police detain three people over packed e-sports celebration in Wuhan

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese police detained three people after thousands of cheering fans packed a square in Wuhan to watch a Chinese team win a major e-sports world title, state media said.

More than 2,000 people burst into celebration in Wuhan — where COVID-19 emerged in late 2019 — after watching an outdoor livestream of Edward Gaming (EDG) winning the League of Legends crown.

The Shanghai-based professional gaming team defeated South Korean title-holders Damwon in Reykjavik on Saturday, sparking scenes of night-time jubilation in China.

Fans watch the 2020 League of Legends World Championship on a screen at a Tencent V-station in Shanghai, China, on Oct. 31 last year. Photo: AP

Footage of the Wuhan party published by Chinese media showed a large crowd gathered outdoors in front of a big screen, with cheering fans waving flags bearing EDG’s logo and packed into a square.

At least 2,000 people attended the unauthorized viewing party, the state-run People’s Daily reported, and cited police as saying that the three organizers had failed to obtain a permit.

The organizers “caused hidden risks for safety and order,” the People’s Daily said.

“Some crazy e-sports fans went a bit too far,” the English-language version of the Global Times added.

Police detained the three organizers for up to 10 days and fined them at least 500 yuan (US$78).

League of Legends is a massively popular multiplayer online battle arena game and EDG’s championship success was widely celebrated in China.

Images on Chinese social media showed chanting fans gathering at university dormitories and rushing out into the streets.