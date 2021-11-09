To mark the start of their first season in the T1 League, the New Taipei CTBC DEA (新北中信特攻), a professional basketball team in New Taipei City, held a news conference where the club’s local players were introduced.
Saturday’s event was attended by New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), New Taipei City Council Speaker Chiang Ken-huang (蔣根煌), CTBC Anti-Drug Educational Foundation (中國信託反毒教育基金會) chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒), foundation vice chairman Wang Cho-chiun (王卓鈞) and CTBC Sports Entertainment Co (中國信託育樂) chairman Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩).
Wearing “courage yellow” jerseys sponsored by New Taipei City, the club’s local players made their first public appearance and unveiled the CTBC DEA’s “No Fear” slogan.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank Co
The players have demonstrated teamwork and a fearless spirit in their commitment to claim the championship title in their first T1 League season.
ANTI-DRUG MESSAGE
The team’s English-language name, DEA, stands for: Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Making ‘DEA’ the team’s name is a declaration that ‘anti-drug’ is at the core of what the team is,” Koo said.
The US DEA Educational Foundation supports and stands behind CTBC’s determination to promote anti-drug activities in Taiwan.
Chen said he hopes that the CTBC DEA players will set a positive example and become role models for young people.
New Taipei City has always been an important hub for basketball in Taiwan, with talented school teams at all levels.
CTBC DEA super rookie Hsieh Ya-hsuan (謝亞軒) said that his high school, Neng Ren Home Economic and Commercial Vocational High School in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), is one of the few teams that compete in the High School Basketball League every year.
“I am very happy to represent New Taipei City again. I will uphold young people’s spirit of embracing challenges and make the citizens of New Taipei City proud of my performance,” Hsieh said.
New Taipei City is the largest city in Taiwan, Hou said, adding that he would like the launch of the CTBC DEA to lead the city to big achievements and greater ambitions, as the club becomes an international brand.
The New Taipei City Government promotes the city as a place where “everyone loves to exercise, and people can exercise any time, anywhere,” so it hopes that a young, budding team like the CTBC DEA will inject the city with more energy and instill in it a greater passion for exercise.
CTBC stands behind basketball 100 percent, and encourages young people to participate in legal leisure and entertainment activities, said CTBC Bank Co (中國信託商業銀行) retail banking chief executive Amy Yang (楊淑惠), who also serves as head of the CTBC DEA.
Yang said that she would like to see more fans at the basketball stadium, giving the CTBC DEA the most support possible.
The team jerseys for home and away games during the 2021-2022 season were unveiled at the news conference.
The CTBC DEA’s home jersey is a “courage yellow,” representing a warm, yellow sun that will “give the players endless energy to overcome the challenges faced on the court.”
Their away jersey is a “unity blue,” representing the players’ selfless spirit of friendship and their emphasis on teamwork.
The club’s players are expected to focus more on team performance than on personal goals, and to fully exhibit the DEA’s unlimited firepower.
Starting yesterday, tickets for the CTBC DEA’s home games could be purchased online via www.famiticket.com.tw or at FamilyMart FamiPort kiosks.
More information can be found on the team’s Facebook fan page and its Instagram account: @newtaipei_ctbc_dea.
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles. After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country’s cricket went into free fall, with little sign of recovery. However, three brothers — all former international cricketers — are mounting a fightback by putting money into a training academy aimed at rebuilding the sport in Kenya from the ground up. Founded by former
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the American Football Conference: the Denver Broncos. They were the only team who had a winning record against Brady while he was winning six rings with the New England Patriots, going 9-8 against them. Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning. Brady’s new kryptonite in the National Football Conference is the New Orleans Saints. They beat him for the third time in four tries on Sunday, with Dennis