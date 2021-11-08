FOOTBALL
Health firm drops Rodgers
A Wisconsin healthcare organization on Saturday ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback detailed his reasoning for avoiding the three COVID-19 vaccinations endorsed by the NFL. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership. The move came a day after Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Rodgers found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday, and cannot rejoin the Packers for 10 days. The reigning NFL MVP, whose endorsement deals include starring in commercials for insurance company State Farm, hinted that his stance on vaccination could have consequences when he on Friday described himself as a victim of “cancel culture.”
TENNIS
Djokovic breaks record
Novak Djokovic on Saturday gained some consolation for missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year when he was crowned season-ending world No. 1 for a record seventh time. The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras, but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final. Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September. The 20-time Grand Slam champion on Friday said the main reason for his return this week was to seal the No. 1 spot and break the record. “It is a dream for me, as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy,” he said.
RUGBY UNION
Haylett-Petty retires
Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty yesterday announced his retirement after failing to fully recover from the effects of a concussion he suffered last year in a match against the All Blacks. The concussion, in a collision during a Bledisloe Cup match in October last year, left Haylett-Petty with lingering headaches. It ruled him out of the Super Rugby season with the Melbourne Rebels, where he was the team’s skipper. The 32-year-old, who has not played for the Wallabies since the injury, finishes his career with 38 test caps. “After 14 years, it’s time to hang up the boots,” Haylett-Petty wrote on Instagram. “It’s not the way I wanted to finish. I would have loved to run out just one more time, but it wasn’t to be. Rugby has given me so much and for that I am forever grateful.”
CYCLING
Lavreysen lights up opener
Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen on Saturday maintained his stranglehold on men’s sprinting, as he lit up the opening round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca, Spain. The reigning Olympic and world champion claimed victory and maximum points in the sprint event, although he was unable to follow that with victory in the keirin final, as Germany’s Stefan Botticher triumphed. It was an encouraging opening night for the new series that the UCI, in conjunction with broadcast partner Discovery Sports Events, believe would boost the appeal of velodrome racing.
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate
The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles. After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country’s cricket went into free fall, with little sign of recovery. However, three brothers — all former international cricketers — are mounting a fightback by putting money into a training academy aimed at rebuilding the sport in Kenya from the ground up. Founded by former
THE CHOP AND CHANT: Manager Brian Snitker said that nobody wanted to let Hank Aaron down, saying that their attitude was to honor the former player Most of the season, it just seemed this was not to be the Atlanta Braves’ year as they dropped their first four games and injuries piled up, but out of nowhere they transformed themselves and took off, culminating in their triumph in the World Series on Tuesday. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. However, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Max Fried threw six dominant innings in a signature pitching performance to close it