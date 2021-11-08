SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Health firm drops Rodgers

A Wisconsin healthcare organization on Saturday ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback detailed his reasoning for avoiding the three COVID-19 vaccinations endorsed by the NFL. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership. The move came a day after Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Rodgers found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday, and cannot rejoin the Packers for 10 days. The reigning NFL MVP, whose endorsement deals include starring in commercials for insurance company State Farm, hinted that his stance on vaccination could have consequences when he on Friday described himself as a victim of “cancel culture.”

TENNIS

Djokovic breaks record

Novak Djokovic on Saturday gained some consolation for missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year when he was crowned season-ending world No. 1 for a record seventh time. The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras, but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final. Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September. The 20-time Grand Slam champion on Friday said the main reason for his return this week was to seal the No. 1 spot and break the record. “It is a dream for me, as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy,” he said.

RUGBY UNION

Haylett-Petty retires

Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty yesterday announced his retirement after failing to fully recover from the effects of a concussion he suffered last year in a match against the All Blacks. The concussion, in a collision during a Bledisloe Cup match in October last year, left Haylett-Petty with lingering headaches. It ruled him out of the Super Rugby season with the Melbourne Rebels, where he was the team’s skipper. The 32-year-old, who has not played for the Wallabies since the injury, finishes his career with 38 test caps. “After 14 years, it’s time to hang up the boots,” Haylett-Petty wrote on Instagram. “It’s not the way I wanted to finish. I would have loved to run out just one more time, but it wasn’t to be. Rugby has given me so much and for that I am forever grateful.”

CYCLING

Lavreysen lights up opener

Flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen on Saturday maintained his stranglehold on men’s sprinting, as he lit up the opening round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca, Spain. The reigning Olympic and world champion claimed victory and maximum points in the sprint event, although he was unable to follow that with victory in the keirin final, as Germany’s Stefan Botticher triumphed. It was an encouraging opening night for the new series that the UCI, in conjunction with broadcast partner Discovery Sports Events, believe would boost the appeal of velodrome racing.