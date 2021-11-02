Kontaveit lifts title and claims WTA Finals spot

Reuters





Anett Kontaveit on Sunday said that greater self-belief was the foundation for her victory over Romania’s Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open, which secured the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals for the Estonian.

The 25-year-old captured her fourth title of the season with the 6-2, 6-3 victory over Halep in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, also ensuring she would move into the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time at No. 8.

“I’m still unsure of what’s going on,” Kontaveit told reporters. “I’m incredibly happy that I managed to play really well today and win the final. That was the main focus and I’m really, really proud of myself that I managed to do that. I believe in myself a little bit more than I did a couple years ago, and I was trying to be aggressive, but also stay consistent and not go for too much.”

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit returns to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the Kremlin Cup women’s singles final in Moscow on Oct. 24. Photo: EPA-EFE

Kontaveit’s 26th victory in her past 28 matches helped her edge Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for the remaining spot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

“So sorry Ons that I had to do this to you,” Kontaveit said on court after her first career win over former world No. 1 Halep. “I’m really looking forward to next year, hopefully we can both make it.”

Jabeur congratulated Kontaveit on Twitter and posted an image where she was playfully strangling the Estonian with the caption: “Meanwhile in my head,” after losing out on a WTA Finals spot.

In a separate posting, she said: “Apology accepted, but see you in Guadalajara. I will be going as an alternate.”

The WTA Finals are taking place in Mexico from Wednesday next week to Nov. 17, having been relocated from Shenzhen because of travel restrictions in China caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has decided not to take part. Kontaveit is joining Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa.