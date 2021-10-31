Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen yesterday advanced to the men’s singles final at the French Open in Paris with a 21-15, 21-17 win in 46 minutes over world No. 35 Heo Kwang-hee of South Korea in the semi-finals.
Chou led throughout in the first game, winning with his first match point.
He fell behind twice early in the second game, with the score at 2-1 and 3-2, but then re-established his dominance until match point, which he converted on the third attempt.
Chou faces either Kento Momota or Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in today’s final.
On Friday, Chou reached the booked a slot in semi-finals after overpowering Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 19-21, 21-16.
The fourth-seeded Chou edged out World No. 17 and 2017 French Open runner-up Nishimoto in 1 hour, 20 minutes on Stade Pierre de Coubertin’s Court.
The win extended the 31-year-old Chou’s head-to-head advantage over the 27-year-old Nishimoto to 8-1.
Chou took an 11-7 lead before playing close to the net and taking it to 20-17, when an error by Nishimoto allowed Chou to pocket game 1.
Chou took another 11-7 lead in game 2, before a comeback by Nishimoto made it game point at 18-20. An error by Chou handed the Japanese the game 21-19.
In the rubber, Nishimoto found his angle to slice the shuttlecock, pulling in four successive points to craft a 5-1 lead. Chou fought back, including in a 43-shot rally, to climb back to a 10-9 lead.
The was score tied at 15-15 before Chou found his composure in a 5-1 run over Nashimoto to 20-16.
A final put away sealed the match for Chou, who celebrated with a double thumbs up.
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,