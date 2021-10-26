Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.
Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors.
Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky.
“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of [Mohammad] Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup cricket, wrote on Twitter.
Imran watched the game in Saudi Arabia, where he is on an official visit.
Photo: Reuters
Former Test cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said in a video message on Twitter: “Our team has broken the myth of the Indian cricket team. We are a civilized nation and we will not say anything bad. Well done India... You have done wonderfully well, but not enough to beat the mightiest Babar and Rizwan.”
In India, a torrent of social media abuse was aimed at the country’s only Muslim player, bowler Mohammed Shami, after the thrashing by Pakistan. Violence against Muslims in India was also reported.
Cricket clashes between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan frequently heighten tensions between the nations, who have fought three wars since their independence in 1947.
The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the defeat, even though India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been “outplayed.” Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown off the team.
Many fans and politicians also urged support, calling on players to reject the hate messages, just as they had backed the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee.
“Team India your BLM knee-taking counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media,” Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, wrote on Twitter.
“Ignore the haters, most of India’s grateful for your effort,” another supporter wrote on Instagram.
Hundreds ignited firecrackers in Muslim-majority Indian Kashmir, where troops are fighting an insurgency.
In Punjab state students from Kashmir said they were beaten up.
A student at an engineering and technology institute said dozens of men armed with hockey sticks and batons attacked them as they watched the closing stages of the game.
“They entered our room, switched off the lights and beat us. They destroyed our laptops,” the student said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“We are safe now and we have support from our college. But we didn’t expect this at all. We are Indians,” they added.
The match also sparked violence in neighboring Bangladesh. Two Pakistan supporters were beaten by India fans as they celebrated the win in one southern district, media reports said.
It is the world’s longest certified foot race: a 4,989km run that takes participants around the same New York block 5,649 times. Thousands of people have climbed Everest — but just 49 have completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, organizers say. Runners finish more than two marathons a day for almost two months, on less than five hours of sleep a night. They cannot rely on changing scenery to keep them motivated as the route is a 883m loop on a concrete sidewalk around a high school in Jamaica, Queens. To mix things up a bit, they alternate between running clockwise
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter on Friday posted a new video denouncing China’s human rights record regarding Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. The video came two days after Kanter, who has a history of speaking out against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of his native Turkey, condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Tibet in a similar video, prompting a backlash in China. “Heartless Dictator of China, XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world. Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people!” Kanter wrote on Twitter. “Stop the
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
ALMOST THERE: Lai Li-chin sealed the 4-0 victory with two goals in the second half, but the national women’s team must still beat Bahrain to qualify for the Asian Cup The national women’s soccer team began their qualifying round for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Monday with a 4-0 victory over Laos in Bahrain. The victory lifted Taiwan to the top of Group A, and if they manage to beat hosts Bahrain on Sunday, they would qualify for the Women’s Asian Cup from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Ranked 40th in the world and eighth in Asia, Taiwan are the favorites in their group, ahead of 85th-ranked Bahrain. Laos are making their first appearance in the qualifiers. However, Taiwan have not qualified for the Asian Cup since 2008. Ten of the