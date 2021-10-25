Lisa Brennauer on Saturday snatched her maiden individual world title on the track when she beat Franziska Brausse in a German clean sweep of the individual pursuit in Roubaix.
The riders had earlier last week joined forces to win the team pursuit title, having also secured the Olympic title in Tokyo.
However, on Saturday, it was each woman for herself as Brennauer led from start to finish to clock 3 minutes, 18.258 seconds, prevailing by more than 4 seconds.
Photo: AFP
Mieke Kroeger took the bronze medal by beating Italy’s Martina Alzini.
On a great day for Germany, Lea Sophie Friedrich bagged her second title of the championships, as she kept her 500m time trial title.
There was also some drama outside the velodrome as about 20 bikes — 15 of them track cycling bikes — were stolen from the Italian delegation overnight.
Roberto Amadio, head of the Italian delegation, said: “It was the work of well-organized professionals.”
“We knew the difficulty, from this point of view, of the trip and that’s why we chose to stay in a hotel with a private and controlled parking lot, but obviously it did not prevent the actions of these people,” Amadio added.
