Disabled Brazilian skateboarders got together on Saturday at Brazil’s first Paraskate Tour event where, buoyed by the success of skateboarding at the Tokyo Games in July, they worked toward inclusion in the Paralympics as soon as possible.
“Paraskate won’t be in Paris [in 2024]. We’re running to see if we can make it to Los Angeles [in 2028], but my hope is that Paraskate will be included in Australia in 2032,” said Eduardo Musa, president of the Brazilian Skateboarding Confederation.
His hopes are backed by the disabled skateboarders who delighted virtual spectators with a range of daring maneuvers at the Corinthians Skate Park in Sao Paulo.
Photo: Reuters
“Skateboarding is a very fantastic sport because everyone can practice in their own way, everyone has their own style,” said Vinicius Sardi, a 24-year-old skater who was one of those behind Saturday’s event, the first of three that are to be held this year.
“It doesn’t matter if the guy has one leg or no legs, he’s skating — and that’s skateboarding. Skateboarding is about having a good time,” Sardi added.
The event was transmitted live, but without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but blind skater Fernando Araujo agreed.
“Skateboarding, being on top of this board, for me, it’s everything,” Araujo said. “It’s my reason for living. Being an adapted skater, I forget all my problems, all the prejudices that I have to live with.”
Skateboarding is hugely popular in Brazil and the South American nation has produced some of the sport’s greatest exponents.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Brazilians won three silver medals, a tally better than all, except for Australia and host nation Japan.
It is the world’s longest certified foot race: a 4,989km run that takes participants around the same New York block 5,649 times. Thousands of people have climbed Everest — but just 49 have completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, organizers say. Runners finish more than two marathons a day for almost two months, on less than five hours of sleep a night. They cannot rely on changing scenery to keep them motivated as the route is a 883m loop on a concrete sidewalk around a high school in Jamaica, Queens. To mix things up a bit, they alternate between running clockwise
Sean Wainui, a rising star of Super Rugby with the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs, died yesterday in an automobile accident. He was 25 and the father of two children. His death was confirmed by family members and by New Zealand Rugby, which said “one of New Zealand Rugby’s tallest Totara trees has fallen.” Wainui played 44 matches for the Chiefs from 2018. He also played nine times for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and was a New Zealand Maori representative from 2015. Wainui scored five tries for the Chiefs against the New South Wales Waratahs in June, a Super Rugby record. Police said they were notified
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter on Friday posted a new video denouncing China’s human rights record regarding Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. The video came two days after Kanter, who has a history of speaking out against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of his native Turkey, condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Tibet in a similar video, prompting a backlash in China. “Heartless Dictator of China, XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world. Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people!” Kanter wrote on Twitter. “Stop the
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police