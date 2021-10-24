Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan exits in Denmark quarters

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s World No. 4 badminton ace and tournament fourth seed Chou Tien-chen on Friday fell to an upset defeat at the hands of unseeded Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open at the Odense Sports Park.

The older and more experienced Chou was edged out in the final moments of the thrilling 1 hour, 18 minute duel by Lee in rubber sets 16-21, 21-19, 19-21 on court 1.

The match started with Lee dictating the pace by grabbing a 5-0 lead, with Chou slow to find his range.

Chou seemed to warm up during the second game and took the lead for the first time before finding game point 20-17.

However, it was the superb variation and angle of attacks that led to Lee winning the final game, booking his first ever semi-final at a Super 1000 event, the top tier of the BWF World Tour.

In the mixed doubles, Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching were ousted by Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the quarter-finals.

The Taiwanese lost the first game 21-9 and were trailing 11-3 when they were forced to retire.

ETtoday reported that Lee sustained a finger injury during the match.