Taiwan’s Chou into the quarter-finals in Denmark

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese badminton player Chou Tien-chen on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open by sweeping his Chinese opponent in straight games in the men’s singles.

Fourth seed Chou booked his slot in the quarter-finals after a 21-15, 21-18 victory over world No. 27 Lu Guangzu in just 39 minutes in his round-of-16 match at Odense Sports Park.

At the start of the first game, Lu gained a 2-0 advantage before Chou found his form and reeled off eight consecutive points.

The Taiwanese maintained that lead and won the game 21-15.

At 14-14 in the second game, Chou lost the next three points. Adjusting his strategy, he then played at the net and created opportunities for powerful smashes to win the next six points and lead 20-17.

A wayward serve gave away a point to his Chinese opponent, but Lu hit the next return long for Chou to win the game 21-18.

Chou was due to face 25-year-old Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the quarter-finals.

In the mixed doubles, Taiwanese duo Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching rallied from a game down to defeat England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 17-21, 21-19, 21-14 in 53 minutes.

Lee and Hsu were due to face Thai second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the quarter-finals.